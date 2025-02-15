Insecurity: Zamfara Gov Bans All Political Activities, Rallies

Share

Following the incessant killings and abduction of citizens, the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal on Saturday banned all political activities and rallies in the state.

The Governor made this announcement in a press statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Broadcast, Media and Public Affairs, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, and made available to newsmen in Gusau, the State capital.

Governor Lawal said the decision came considering the recent security breach in the Maru Local Government Area of the State.

According to the statement, the political season has not started anywhere in the country.

“The ban is with immediate effect. Security agencies in the State have been directed to crack down on any recalcitrant politician or group of politicians that fail to comply with these directives”, he said.

