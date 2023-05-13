New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Insecurity: Zamfara Distributes SPPE To Security Agencies

Zamfara State government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Friday presented items of Security Prevention and Protection Equipment (S-PPE) to some security agencies in the state.

Presenting the items to the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Fa’ika M. Ahmed, said the gesture was aimed at supporting the security agencies in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities of fighting criminality.

Ahmed explained that the 17 items of S-PPE are donations from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to the State Government that are meant for fighting unlawful activities in the communities, and by extension, other forms of criminalities that bedeviled the state for over a decade.

