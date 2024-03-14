Insecurity: Zamfara Bans Tinted Glasses

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal yesterday signed an Executive Order prohibiting the sale of unbranded bread, packaging of bread in sacks, sale of over 50 litres of fuel and use of tinted glass in the state. In a statement by his spokesman Sulaiman Idris, the governor said he signed an Executive Order to address the security challenges facing the state.

The statement said: “Following the recent attacks on some communities in some LGAs, particularly Zurmi, Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda and Talata Mafara and the resurgence of activities of banditry, kidnapping in communities and some major federal highways in the state, Governor Lawal has signed Executive Order No. 02 2024, banning the sale of unlabelled and packaged bread in sacks and prohibiting some unwanted activities.

“All bakery production companies and enterprises must label their bread with the full address and particulars of their production factory with immediate effect “All filling stations shall not sell more than 50 litres of fuel to vehicles at a time. Petroleum product sales at filling stations are also restricted from 6 am to 6 pm. “Transport/sale of bread is restricted within the capital of every local government.” “For Gusau, the restriction is limited to Damba-Zaria road; Gada Biyu—Sokoto road; Command Guest House along Kaura Namoda road; Gusau Garage—Dansadau road.”