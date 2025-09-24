Insecurity: Youth Group Begs Govt To Adopt CDS’ Ranching Recommendation

The National Security and Development Group (NSDG) has thrown its weight behind a recent recommendation made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, for the establishment of ranches, as part of measures to contain farmers herders conflicts in parts of the country.

New Telegraph reports that, as a pathway to peace, the defence chief had appealed to government and critical stakeholders to consider the ranching, or grazing reserve option.

Musa said: “Traditionally, what we have done before is, if an animal strays into a farm, we arrest it, then the owner comes and pays a fine, and he takes it back. “If we do that, we will have peace.

But it is important that we get areas where we can keep these animals. They are better off when they are kept on a ranch. “If you don’t want to call it ranching, call it whatever it is, but provide an area where they don’t need to move around.

“I want us, as Nigerians, to look at this so that we can deal with this issue. Because one of the biggest security challenges we’re having is this issue of farmer-headers clashes.”