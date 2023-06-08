Insecurity: You’ll Be Counted, NPC Assures Borno Residents

The National Population Commission (NPC) has assured the people of the Abadan Local Government Area of Borno State that they will be counted during the Population and Housing Census despite the security situation in the area.

Speaking at a one-day media event in Maiduguri yesterday, the NPC Federal Commissioner for the Borno Isa Buratai said: “The commission has carried out Area Demarcation Enumeration (ADE), in 773 local government areas across the country, except the Abadam LGA due insecurity and I am assuring them that they would be demarcated and be counted as the security situation has improved.

“I want to use the opportunity to commend the military and the state government for the success of the ADEs across the state and the improved security in Abadam LGA and other parts, as well as other support the commission has been enjoying.

“The interactive session was convened to intimate the media about the reasons for the shift in the date of the census exercise and the preparations so far since former President Buhari’s approval for the shift, where he asked us to continue with preparations.”