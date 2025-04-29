Insecurity: Yoruba Leader Backs DSS Call For Community Self-Defence

Share

Victoria Omodara, President of Omoluabi Family and Yeye Dara Group has endorsed the Department of State Services director’s call for Nigerians to take proactive steps in defending themselves as security agencies grapple with rising threats from terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

Omodara in a press conference held in Ibadan said that the remarks by DSS Director General Adeola Ajayi, who acknowledged that security forces are overwhelmed, reflect the “harsh reality on the ground.”

She also cited similar warnings by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Christopher Musa and elder statesman TY Danjuma, who have urged communities to organize for their own protection.

“This collective voice from our security leadership underscores the urgent need for communities to organize and safeguard themselves,” Omodara said in a statement.

She called on Yoruba communities to launch defense initiatives to reclaim forests, farmlands and neighborhoods from attackers, noting that persistent violence has disrupted food production and worsened economic hardship in the region.

Omodara said Yeye Dara International Farm is mobilizing members to adopt self-defense measures, describing this as a necessary complement to government efforts.

Share