Insecurity: World Bank, NGO Empower 60 Youths In Zamfara

In efforts to alleviate hardship amongst the teeming youths devastated by the insecurity in Zamfara State, the World Bank in collaboration with Humanity and Community Development Foundation has embarked on training the displaced youths on various Skills and Entrepreneurship projects.

The transformative initiative has been virtually introduced in a bid to address the socio-economic challenges created by the security situation and was aimed to empower vulnerable youth and women with practical skills to enhance their livelihoods and contribute to the overall resilience of the community.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the programme, the founder and Executive Director of the foundation, Dalhatu Musa Liman, informed that, the program is aimed to uplift 60 youths and counteract the challenges posed by the displacement in the State.

“The persistent insecurity in Zamfara State has left a trail of hardship, with thousands of people compelled to abandoned their homes. In response to this crisis, the training programme became not only a beacon of hope but a strategic initiative to counteract the adverse effects of displacement.

“Funded through the Community Connection Campaign, an annual workplace giving programme of the World Bank, the project seeks to foster self-reliance among the affected population. By equipping the youths with marketable skills and encouraging entrepreneurship, the initiative aimed to create sustainable opportunities for individuals to rebuild their lives amidst the prevailing challenges.

“The comprehensive training covered various vocational fields, including tailoring, shoemaking, cosmetics/liquid soap making, and business management. Participants were provided with essential tools and resources to kickstart their ventures, fostering a sense of self-sufficiency and empowerment.

“The partnership between the NGO and the World Bank underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing complex socio-economic issues. It serves as a testament to the commitment of both organizations to making a positive impact on the lives of those affected by the lingering insecurity.

“As the trained youths embarked on their entrepreneurial journeys, the Enhancing Youth and Women Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Project stands as a beacon of resilience, demonstrating that even in the face of adversity, positive change and empowerment are possible through strategic partnerships and community-focused initiatives”, Liman has stated.

The Director Projects and Programmes of the foundation further underscored the importance of community-driven initiatives and collaborative efforts, expressing gratitude for the support received from the World Bank through its Community Connection Campaign.

“As the training progresses, the participants are not merely acquiring skills; they are becoming agents of change in their communities. The project vision is to empower the youths and women of Zamfara State to not only overcome adversity but to thrive and contribute to the overall development of the region”. He stated.

The kickoff event symbolizes a united front against insecurity, demonstrating that even in troubled times, initiatives like the Enhancing Youths and Women Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Project can spark a positive ripple effect, fostering resilience and hope among the affected population.