Insecurity: Work Diligently To Curtail Kidnapping, Security Challenges, AIG Zone 10 Tasks Officers

The Nigerian Police Force, Zone 10 Command, has been charged to discharge their duty diligently with a view to curtail kidnapping and other related security challenges for socio-economic activities to thrive in the three states of the command.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto, AIG Lawal Abubakar Daura, also charges offices to be disciplined and shun all forms of corrupt practices while discharging their duty.

AIG Daura stated this when he visited Kebbi State Command for a one-day familiarization visit as contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto by ASP Uthman Yaqub Muhammad, PPRO of the zone for the AIG zone 10 Headquarters Sokoto.

He equally advised them to solicit support and cooperation of the members of the public in line with the community policing policy of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, PhD.

In the same vein, AIG Daura, also called on Officers of the Command to ensure discreet investigation of their cases to secure conviction in court as well as shun all forms of corrupt practices in dealing with members of the public.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Chris Aimionowane, briefed the visiting AIG on the proactive measures adopted by the Command to ensure security in the state.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

He highlighted some tremendous successes recorded by the Command after his assumption of duty, as the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command.

The AIG also paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, where he solicited his continued support and cooperation for the Police to discharge their duty of protection of lives and property of the good people of Kebbi State optimally.