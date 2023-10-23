Insecurity Won’t Alter My Developmental Plans – Niger Gov

…To procure 200 CNG vehicles for subsidy

Niger state governor, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago has assured that the spate of insecurity in parts of the state would not deter him from implementing his developmental projects.

Bago disclosed this at a dinner organised by the Niger State government for the House of Representatives Press Corp to mark the end of a two-day retreat on climate change organised by the state government for the corps.

While lamenting that the state is always in the news for the wrong reasons due to protracted insurgency that has claimed lives, Bago said his administration has developed strategies to tackle the insecurity insisting that his administration will not give into the menace.

“Yes, we cannot shy away from insecurity, it is a reality but what percentage of our land is in that mess? Very insignificant. You cannot underscore the fact that lives are being lost but we are saying that we are working assiduously to make sure that everybody lives well in Niger state and in Nigeria at large.”

According to him, the state has no business being poor, having been blessed with enormous human and natural resources assuring that under his leadership, the resources would be adequately harnessed and utilsed.

“Niger state is the largest in terms of land mass in Nigeria, with aviht 76, 300 square kilometers of arable land. Niger State also has four Hydropower dams. That is Kainji, Jeba, Shiroro and Zungeru. We have the only white sand beach in West Africa, the Shagunu beach.

“There is also Zuma rock and a lot more that people don’t know. I have come here today to tell you that with this partnership we are establishing, we need to spread the gospel. Let people understand where we stand. What people understand about Niger State is the issue of insecurity and insurgency.

“We will continue to pursue developmental initiatives for the good of our people”, he assured.

On tackling the negative impact of fuel subsidy removal, the governor said he has reached an agreement for the purchase of 200 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to provide free transportation for students and subsidised rates for civil servants.

He said, his administration has initiated road construction projects, totaling approximately 566 kilometers while expressing his ambition to transform the state’s infrastructure.

The governor stated: “We are very ambitious as a government. We have already purchased about 200 CNG buses to commute for free students going to school and subsidised civil servants in Niger State. 100 of the buses will commute to Abuja and Suleja daily, while 50 will be in Minna and others will be spread between Kontagora and Bida.

“Secondly, we have awarded contracts for the construction of roads. That is about 566km of the roads and we have started with groundbreaking. It is unprecedented in this state, we are so ambitious and by the grace of God, we will be there.”

Speaking on the forthcoming two-day Green Economy Summit being hosted by the state government slated for Tuesday, Bago said the summit will provide an opportunity for the state to harness its potential.

.

He said: “We are holding the first of its kind green economy summit because we have seen the comparative advantage we have in this state. So much money is out there and the only way we can access carbon credits is when we first aggregate our forests and trade them in exchange for the emission by multi-national companies.

“Niger state has the largest congregation of shea trees in the world It is an endowment by God. These things nobody knows about are there but our women are on the farms, cutting them down to make firewood. We, however, need them to understand that we must protect our forest from deforestation and also promote afforestation”.