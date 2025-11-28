Nigeria gained her independence on October 1, 1960, but sadly it is very clear that, 65 years later, the powers that be are only forced into action when they are prodded by external pressure and not by the desperate cries of citizens!

Despite repeated calls from Nigerians across board for the government to live up to its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of its citizens, little has been done to bring them relief from the nightmare they have been going through on a daily basis due to insecurity.

What began as a ‘localised’ insurrection by Muslim fundamentalists in Bono State, which was initially said to be aimed to “purify” and spread Sunni Islam while opposing secular education, which they called “boko” or “false” in the Hausa language, has now become a nationwide malaise due, in part, to the inefficiency of the administration at the time (under President Olusegun Obasanjo) to handle it properly.

When Mohammed Yusuf launched Boko Haram in 2002 as a means of ending Western education and propagating his own brand of Islam, a trigger happy policeman inadvertently gave more life to the campaign by shooting him dead at the state Police Headquarters in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on July 30, 2009.

Consequently, a movement which may have eventually petered out developed more momentum when a more radical leader in the person of Abubakar Shekau took over the group.

It is clear he reached out to other jihadist groups outside the country and built Boko Haram into a stronger force which became confident enough to take on the state.

Of course, over time, the group spread its activities beyond Borno becoming more deadly and daring when it teamed up with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to carry out some high profile attacks in Abuja – for example the Police Headquarters and the UN building in 2011.

But it was clear that the officials still underrated what they were up against with their belief that the military would be enough to checkmate the growing menace.

Unfortunately, poor policies on the part of the governing class meant the living condition of millions of Nigerians was to become harsher as the economy got constricted.

Tactlessly, rather than everyone feeling the pinch, the political class continued to mouth soothing words while failing to show that they were also feeling the same tough conditions as those they were governing.

This naturally bred resentment and made it easier for agents’ provocateurs to brainwash many into believing that many of their woes had been caused by the government.

Of course, this was easy to do because they could show the ostentatious lifestyle of the political class in a country where millions were struggling to eke a living.

Studies have shown that crime thrives more in countries where a majority of people are struggling to make ends meet.

Those old enough will recall that in the 70s, right up to perhaps the 90s, the security situation in the country was not this bad, due in large part to the fact that the economy was much better.

But even when the security situation started to get out of hand in the mid2000s, we still had government officials down-playing it while the military hierarchy repeatedly claimed ‘victory’ over the enemies of the state – even when the reality on ground showed otherwise.

Even this writer had on many occasions penned articles highlighting the dire security situation in the land and the government’s poor response.

But the government was finally forced to take the situation more seriously early this month when US President, Donald Trump, not only reinstated a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) tag on Nigeria but threatened military action if the administration failed to do more to protect its citizens, especially Christians.

Since this pronouncement, an administration that appeared to be immune to the cries of the people has suddenly woken up and mobilised to get the 47th American President to change his opinion of the world’s most populous black nation.

From holding press briefings by high level government officials; to other overtones, the administration has gone further to send another high level delegation, led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to the US, to further push its case.

Although it was a mixed outcome for Nigeria during the US Congress Hearing on Insecurity in Washington penultimate Thursday, with members expressing divergent opinions on the current situation in the country, the nation was still able to get the committee to look at ways it could help the ‘Giant of Africa’ get out of the mess.

Also Ribadu was able to get an audience with US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, the man Trump saddled with preparing a plan to enter Nigeria “with guns blazing” in an effort to end the killings.

Hegseth announced the visit in a post on his official ‘X’ handle on Friday, saying he received Ribadu and his team on Thursday to discuss the violence against Christians in Nigeria. “Yesterday, I met with Nigeria’s Na- tional Security Advisor and his team to discuss the horrific violence against Christians in their country.

“Under @POTUS leadership, DOW is working aggressively with Nigeria to end the persecution of Christians by jihadist terrorists,” the post, which included photos of both men, read.

However, in spite of the meeting, it appears that Trump is still not letting up on his criticism of the country and 24 hours later, branded the country “a disgrace” renewing accusations that the government is failing to protect Christians from extremist violence.

And on Wednesday, President Tinubu upped the ante by declaring a national security emergency and ordering security services to immediately recruit 50, 000 more personnel.

Tinubu also gave the Department of State Services (DSS) authority to deploy trained forest guards to flush out terrorists and bandits operating in Nigeria’s forests, and ordered the recruitment of more personnel to strengthen these operations.

“My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas.

The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation,” Tinubu declared. Well said, but it is, however, appalling that it took a prodding from Trump (an outsider) to ginger the present administration into action.

And at the end of the day, for millions of Nigerians affected by the barrages of these non-state actors, the only positive for them will not only be seeing a massive improvement in the security situation but more importantly, experience improve- ments in their living conditions too!