Insecurity: Will Clampdown On Panteka Markets Help?

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) recently resolved to beam its search light on ‘special markets’ and some other areas hitherto overlooked in the quest to rid the city of crimes, CALEB ONWE reports

Panteka Markets are special outlets where scrap materials, fairly used goods including furniture, home appliances and hard work tools are sold.

Some of the materials sold there are legitimate, because the operators buy them off from willing sellers. However, many of the items displayed in these markets are suspected to be stolen items.

There is hardly any community within and around the nation’s capital, without a Panteka Market. However, some Pantekas have been found to be more notorious and dreaded than the others.

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the Apo-Dutse, Dei-Dei, Zuba, Mpape amongst others ranked the highest in notoriety. It was learnt that if a stolen vehicle is successfully smuggled into these enclaves, such vehicles would become history, as everything about it would be dismembered or rebranded within one hour.

Clampdown

In a bid to checkmate crimes and criminality, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) recently resolved to beam its search light on these “special markets” and some other black spots.

The clampdown on Panteka Markets was part of decisions reached during a recent security council meeting, presided over by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The idea was to temporarily suspend operations of the scrap markets otherwise known as “ Panteka.

Listening to the tone of the FCT Police Commissioner, CP Olatunji Disu, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, one could hear and feel an inner pain, probably caused by a negligible part of the society.

His countenance was also suggestive that certain drastic steps would be taken immediately to stem criminality in Abuja and its environs. Disu said, “ it has been decided that activities of all Pantekas have been banned for two weeks.

They have been banned for two weeks for us to profile them to be sure that only the legitimate operators will be working in Pantekas. So they will be banned for two weeks, in effect from tomorrow, and we are going to profile them”.

The suspension was said to have become necessary, as there was an urgent need to profile the individuals and groups behind the activities that go on in such enclaves.

Vox populi

Some residents of Abuja who reacted to the two weeks suspension of Patenka Market operation, said that it was long overdue, but was a step in the right direction.

Engr. Sule Abdulhamid who said he has been working in Apo District for about 10 years, disclosed that he has always heard of the Apo-Dutse Panteka Market and what happens there, but has not gone there for a first hand experience .

“i have heard that if a stolen vehicle is smuggled into the Panteka, there is little or nothing that can be done to recover it. “I must say that profiling the operators of Panteka is overdue, but it is a right step in the right direction.

“Why will the Police even pretend not to know that some of these Panteka operators are receivers of stolen goods, when it is a common knowledge that stolen goods are most of the time smuggled into those places,” Abdulhamid said.

A staff member of a wewspaper company in Abuja, Success Abonyi, revealed how his company’s delivery van was stolen by a driver and smuggled to Zuba Panteka.

Abonyi said that if not for the quick intervention of Zuba Police station , a Toyota Hilux van worth over N7m would have been sold for N1m. “My company employed a driver, not knowing that he had other intentions.

This driver with his satanic mind smuggled my company’s delivery Hilux to Zuba Panteka. He had negotiated to sell the vehicle for N1m before a good spirited member of the Panteka Market Association alerted the police.

“The Police swiftly arrived the market, after they were discreetly invited, requested to see the original copies of the vehicle’s documents.

“That was when it was discovered that the driver had stolen the van and wanted to sell it in Zuba Panteka ,” Abonyi said.

Vandalised infrastructure

Inside Abuja’s findings have shown that many of the vandalized infrastructure, especially manhole covers find their ways to the Panteka Markets.

The recent raids by FCT Police Command after the security meeting has further validated claims that Panteka Markets are potential enablers of crimes and sales of stolen goods.

It was also established that many of the Panteka operators are receivers of stolen goods. For sometimes now, vandalism of public infrastructure has remained one of the causes of a major set back to development in Abuja.

Inside Abuja gathered that many of the newly constructed roads have been vulnerable to the activities of vandals. Despicably , the manholes have been their target , as its covers have remained a coveted items of theft to vandals.

Those who have continued to prey on the manhole covers are said to be major contributors to the bustling economic activities at Panteka markets.

The FCT Police have also confirmed that their raids showed that most of the manhole covers that were stolen were found in some of these Panteka markets.

The Patenka Markets the police raided, included the, Apo-Dutse Panteka, Kabusa Panteka Jabi Panteka, Apo-Waru Panteka.

Inside Abuja also learnt that the police has recovered many of the items that pointed to the fact that the Panteka operators have been receiving the vandalized manhole covers.

The Police confirmed that it impounded 10 trucks loaded with vandalized metals, thereby disrupting the market for stolen items.

In addition, the Police recovered 26 manhole covers and 20 solar/streetlight poles, in an operation that has ensured the restoration of critical public infrastructure.

