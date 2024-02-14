Insecurity: Wike Places N20m Bounty On Abuja’s Wanted Kidnappers Kinpins

…Says I want them dead or alive

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has pledged a N20 million reward to whosoever will volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the most wanted kidnappers kingpins in Abuja.

Wike who announced this on Wednesday, during his maiden visit to the FCT Police Command, where some arrested kidnap and armed robbery suspects were paraded, said the wanted kidnappers must be brought alive or dead.

The Minister pledged to provide the Police and other security agencies, with more vehicles and communications gadgets to boost the fight against criminals.

He also urged residents not to relent in supporting security agencies with intelligence that will help in ridding the nation’s capital of kidnapping and other criminalities.

Also Speaking, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe disclosed that about 15 suspected criminals, 8 armed robbers and 7 kidnap suspects have been apprehended.

Igwe noted that there was credible intelligence already helping to track the wanted kidnappers.

According to the Police Commissioner, the suspects ” were arrested in Pyankasa, Tudun Wada and Ketti village, FCT, in connection to the kidnap of 14 notable persons in the Federal Capital Territory.

” These kidnappers who have been giving FCT a sleepless night and on the wanted list of the Command for a long time, have now been arrested. They are responsible for the kidnapping of 5 victims in Federal Mortgage Housing Estate, Kabusa. 3 persons at Ketti village, Fulani residents of Alhaji Sani.

” A woman and her gate man in Kabusa Estate, One Mr Sunday Zakwai and four others. They equally Killed the district head. Two staff were kidnapped at Defence estate Kabusa”, he added.