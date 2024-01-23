Insecurity: Wike Mulls Total Ban Of Unregistered Taxis, Buses In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said his administration will be considering the option of placing a total ban on unregistered and fully branded taxis and buses in Abuja.

Wike said that such measures are being planned to address the continued menace of ” one-chance ‘ robbery syndicates and other criminal gangs who take advantage of the unorganised transportation system.

The Minister who disclosed this during a media chat in Abuja, noted that security operatives have been engaging with the criminals frontally, but stiffer measures need to evolve.

He said, “We are not going to allow vehicles that are not painted with FCT colour and registered by the FCTA to ply commercial in the territory.

“That way, you know the driver is certified by the FCT and the buses and the taxes were also approved by the FCT.

“When this is done, you as the passenger will not take the risk of going to enter any vehicle that you don’t even know,” he added.

He also added that Uber operators would also need to register to operate in Abuja, so that the government would know who the divers were.

According to him, the drivers need to be certified and profiled by the security agencies,” this is a city, if you don’t have rules, there will be problems. That way, you know the drivers and the vehicle that you are entering.

“But currently, everybody is just on the road. You are going to Nyanya, a car is on the road, you enter; you are going to Wuye, a car is on the road you enter.

“What we are trying to do in the 2024 fiscal year is to at least build three terminals for a start, so that we will know the buses and taxes that will carry people from such terminals.

“When this is done nobody will take the risk of going on the road to wait for a taxi. That way, you will be able to reduce crime,” he said.