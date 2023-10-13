Insecurity: Wike Constitutes Inter-Agency Taskforce On ‘One-Chance’ Menace

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Friday constituted an inter-agency security task force to tackle the menace of ‘ one-Chance ‘ robbery syndicate and other cross-border crimes.

This development is coming on the heels of disturbing rising cases of ‘ One-chance ‘ robbery, occurring in Abuja almost on a daily basis.

The joint task force comprises the Police, Military, Department of Security Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Briefing journalists late Friday, FCT Police Commissioner, CP Garba Haruna said the decision was taken during an FCT Security Council meeting, chaired by the Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“Consequently, it was resolved to set up a joint taskforce of all security agencies on the menace of one-chance.

“Also, a joint task force on cross-border crimes to tackle the issue of armed robbers, kidnappers and all forms of crimes in the FCT will be set up. These two security operations have commenced in earnest.

“We wish to assure residents of our resolve to curb all forms of criminalities in the territory”, he stated. Asked why security operatives often raid mechanic workshops in the territory, the police boss said it was based on intelligence.

“FCT is the heart of the country, with a lot of people coming in and who have no businesses here. They end up staying under bridges and even in some mechanic workshops.

“What we are doing is to raid and we raid we remove the chaff from the grains so that residents can sleep with their two eyes closed”.