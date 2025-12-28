Insecurity: Why We’re Happy With Airstrikes – Vatsa

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa, has described the ongoing airstrike against the Islamic State sects and other terrorists across the country as the best thing that happened to Nigeria in recent times, saying, “we are very happy about the airstrike because it gave us a great relief.”

Vatsa, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Niger State, said all Nigerians, who mean well for the good and development of the country must support the USA ongoing operations against terrorists groups in the country.

He said in a statement made available to Journalists in Minna, that Nigerians should be grateful to the American Government for showing interest in the peace and development of the country, adding that “the terrorists do not have boundaries in their attacks on innocent Nigerians whether you are a Muslim or a Christian.”

The former Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger State pointed out that anybody who is not in support of the America intervention in the insecurity in Nigeria must be an accomplice to the killings of innocent Nigerians.

Vatsa also described Sheikh Gumi’s stand to the America action as retrogressive and a disgrace to the group he claimed to represent, stressing that, “since Gumi has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is above the law of the land with his reckless utterances, I will advise that he should keep his peace.

At least, we now have a great relief. “With the ongoing America airstrikes, Nigerians will soon know those who are behind the terrorist attacks in the country. They will soon begin to show their emotions and sympathy for the terrorists.

“This is a great sigh of relief to Nigerians because our farmers can now go to their farm; children can return to their schools and Nigerians can now travel freely without the fear of being abducted on the highways”. He, however, called on the Nigerian Military and other security agencies to be vigilant as the terrorists will begin to relocate to other parts of the country due to the ongoing US Military operations.

Accordingly, he said: “I urge the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to step up their vigilance because many of the terrorists will soon begin to relocate to other parts of the country for safe haven. “This is the time to step up our intelligence gathering, using the locals, so as to monitor the movement of these terrorists.

They will soon be fleeing from the far north which is hitherto their safe haven and we must be vigilant about it”. He the commended President Bola Tinubu for involving the USA in the country’s security challenges threatening the very existence of Nigeria as a nation, saying that no country can solve its internal security challenges alone.