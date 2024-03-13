Insecurity: Why We Want More Neighbourhood Watch Officers – State Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly has explained why it called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to increase the personnel in the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) to assist other security agencies in the state. The House also commended President Bola Tinubu for his favourable disposition to the issue of state police just as it praised the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for raising a voice and advocating for capital punishment as a deterrent.

The issue which was discussed under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ followed the recent kidnapping of about 280 children in Kaduna, 102 people in Borno and 15 students in Sokoto recently. Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said it was important for every Nigerian to rise and speak against kidnapping just as he sympathised with affected states and families of victims.

Obasa said it was painful that while parents struggle to send their children to school to seek knowledge, evil people in the name of kidnappers are hell-bent on destroying the future of the children. He said: “It is important for all of us to rise and find a lasting solution. Security is essential in every given society and if we fail to protect lives, then what do we have as responsibility? “We must commend our First Lady for being bold and coming out and even talking about capital punishment.”

The Speaker commended the military for its effort but said more can be done even if it means relocating to areas where these attacks are frequent. He recalled the situation that necessitated the enactment of the anti-kidnapping law of Lagos State some years ago urging the National Assembly to review existing laws relating to kidnapping and expedite action on state police.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, said it is necessary at this time to call on governors and speakers of states to act regarding related legislation. In their contributions, Hon. Tobun Abiodun and Nureni Akinsanya commended the Speaker for raising the issue while noting that Lagos is gradually experiencing cases of kidnappings. Their colleague, Sa’ad Olumoh, suggested the establishment of special courts to try alleged kidnappers and speed up trial processes while Hon. Abiodun Orekoya urged the military to employ technology in their surveillance