Insecurity: Why Jigawa Didn’t Shut Schools –SUBEB Chair

The Executive Chairman of the Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), Prof. Haruna Musa, has said the state did not close down its schools in the wake of the insecurity experienced in some northern states due to the proactive steps of the state government.

Musa, who made the claim while fieldings questions from journalists in Dutse, reassured parents of the safety and security of their wards who are expected to proceed on their terminal holidays on Friday, (today).

Following the invasion and abductions of school children in some parts of the north such as Kebbi, Niger, Nasarawa states as well as christian worshippers in Kwara State last week quickly closed down their schools, apparently to avert the infiltration of the state schools.

Recall that the state government recently approved the deployment of about 9000 youths as security vanguards to the schools across the state as part of the interim security measures to prevent the invasion of schools.

Besides, the state government on Wednesday conveyed a Security Council meeting chaired by the state governor to work out appropriate response to any security breach in the state.

Musa noted that with the kind of strategy the state government has put in place, parents should have confidence that their childrens’ safety and security will be guaranteed.