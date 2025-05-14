Insecurity: Where Does the Truth Lie?

Share

To concerned Nigerians, worried stiff about the seemingly intractable rampaging of the hydraheaded monster of insecurity bedevilling our nation, three recent news headlines provide an interesting insight into the narrative of the fratricidal factors contributing to the persistence of the killing spree.

The first came from the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) attributing the surge in violent attacks on farming communities in Plateau, Benue, and other parts of the country to foreign herders who exploit Nigeria’s porous borders.

This disclosure was made by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, during a media briefing in Abuja last week.

The second was from the National Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-cultural Association, Saleh Alhassan, who claimed that politicians are the real cause of the crisis in Plateau State, not herders.

He stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘The Morning Brief,’ where he spoke about national security and the farmer-herder conflict. The third thought-provoking news headline was made by Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi.

He revealed that he was punished by the Nigerian authorities after his team captured the real leader of Boko Haram and arrested terrorism financiers. He shed light on the issue that: “There was an operation which I led, the operation service wide — the counterterrorism — to arrest those terrorism financiers,” he said.

“I was the commander of that. I reported straight to the headquarters.” According to Ali-Keffi the operation successfully exposed the real leader of Boko Haram who, “incidentally or ironically, he’s not even a Nigerian. But he claimed he’s been in Nigeria for some time.

But he’s not a Nigerian,” he said. This is a piece of important information for the service chiefs to act decisively on. In his words: “Then, in September, October, thereabout…I was invited for an interview at the military police headquarters. I turned up there on the 18th and I was arrested and detained.”

This scary and scandalous situation certainly ignites some flaming questions that only the truth, and nothing but the truth can quell and quench. For instance, who are the powers that be, who decided to punish, instead of promoting him for his selfless and courageous service to the nation? Nigerians need to know.

That has become imperative as more innocent lives are being wasted in their farmlands, villages, along the roads and some right there in their homes, virtually on a daily basis. Another question relates to the nationality of the real masterminds behind the serial killings.

It has become necessary for the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to declare a state of emergency on insecurity

Is Kangye’s claim that many of the perpetrators of these violent acts are not Nigerians but foreign nationals, who have infiltrated the country true? Is he right on point that they often take advantage of the ECOWAS protocol on the free movement of livestock? That is part of it.

Yet, there are more questions literally begging for answers. Is Alhassan’s dismissal of the explanation from the Defence Headquarters that foreigners are behind it all, calling it “misleading” and “politically motivated” the one to believe? He described the notion and narrative of foreign herders as a distraction.

He sees it as a continuation of efforts to deny Nigerian herders their citizenship and a major challenge to achieving peace, especially concerning the farmers-herders conflict. Also, can his claim that Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State knows this conflict is political, as a clear agenda to expel herders from Plateau State be true?

And that his political godfather, former Governor Jonah Jang, has been a driver of that narrative, and it has been renewed again? Credible answers are yet to be given to the insidious issues of parts of funds meant to beef up security and fight the incubus allegedly traced to some former security chieftains.

What about the claim that the insurgents are better equipped than Nigerian soldiers? And the news item that some of the soldiers have been acting as Judases – as informants to the terrorists and bandits?

Another angle to the conversation on insecurity in the country has been provided by a security matters expert, Associate Professor and Head of the Division of Security and Strategic Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, (NIIA), Dr. Joshua Bolarinwa. He acknowledges the impact that the activities of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has made on the sub-region.

But he pegs what went wrong, to the withdrawal of Niger Republic from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) after The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended and placed several sanctions on the country following its revert to military rule.

In all of these inter-related volatile threats of insecurity, it has become necessary for the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to declare a state of emergency on insecurity.

There should also be a national roundtable conference on tackling the scourge with the involvement of traditional rulers, youth leaders, state governors, representatives of both the police and the army to brainstorm on the best way forward.

Of great significance is for the Federal Government to rise up to its constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of every citizen. It should summon the political will to identify and prosecute all those involved in the punishment meted out to Ali-Keffi.

Not left out are some people so far identified as the sponsors of terrorism in the country as provided by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a few years ago. It should be a total war without anyone or group of people viewed as untouchable. Honestly, we have had enough of the bloodshed and the time to act is right now.

