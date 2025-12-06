Insecurity: When Utterances Don’t Match Reality!

In a time of national strife, which Nigeria is clearly facing, especially with the upsurge in insecurity across the land, the actions and utterances of those in power often go a long way in inspiring the populace to unite and rally behind the cause – which is to defeat the common enemy.

Let me give a few instances here. Following Japan’s sneak attack on the US fleet anchored in Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941, 24 hours later President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his famous “Day of Infamy” speech to Congress announcing the end of his country’s World War II neutrality and joining the fight on the side of the Allied Powers.

The powerful speech went a long way in rallying the nation behind the flag with many historians arguing that the US action played a major part in eventually swinging the outcome of the war the way of the victorious allies in 1945. Some 20 years later, another US President, John F. Kennedy made another famous speech, this time not rallying his nation to unite to tackle external forces but this time playing up the (nationalist) spirit of Americans. Speaking at his 1961 Inaugural Address, he said this iconic line: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country”.

Although his life was sadly cut short by his assassination on November 22, 1963, the 35th US President is still remembered for other notable speeches including his 1962: “We Choose to go to the Moon” speech at Rice University, which outlined the goal of landing astronauts on the moon and his 1963 “Ich binein Berliner” speech in West Berlin, which expressed solidarity with the city. Nigeria also cannot be left out of having memorable speeches made during moments of national adversity from yesteryears, and according to AI Overview, two of the most powerful speeches from the Nigerian Civil War were General Chukwuemeka Ojukwu’s last address before leaving Biafra on January 9, 1970, and General Yakubu Gowon’s “no victor, no vanquished” speech at the end of the war on January 17. Ojukwu’s speech highlighted the technological and industrial achievements of Biafra during the war despite being blockaded, while Gowon’s speech focused on national reconciliation and unity, declar- ing that the war was not about hatred and that the goal was to keep Nigeria united.

Last week, the nation’s President, Bola Tinubu went down a similar path when he took a decisive step towards tackling the country’s security challenges, which have surged recently, by declaring a national security emergency across the country. Tinubu said the emergency declaration following the emerging security situation across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In a statement he personally signed, the President instructed the Army and Police to recruit more men.

He directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately deploy forest guards to flush out terrorists thriving in the country’s forests. While pledging to ensure the rescue of the remaining students abducted from a Catholic school in Niger State, he charged the National Assembly to put necessary machinery in motion to amend the laws to allow willing states to establish state police in their respective states.

The President also urged Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant, while not hesitating to report suspicious movements to relevant authorities. The President, in the statement, said: “Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces.”

Speaking further he said: “The officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties should undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.” Although it is still to be seen how effective these steps will be in tackling rising insecurity, no one can accuse the President of not trying his utmost best in curtailing the situation.

However, some of the statements by certain high-ranking officials indicate that they are not on the same page with the President. For instance Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, before his shock resignation last week as Defence Minister, said that bandits and terrorists are hiding in the forests to avoid bombs! Speaking on the BBC Hausa Service, he then highlighted the dangers of bombing bandits’ hideouts, pointing out that the pattern of attacks resembles guerrilla tactics.

“This is how guerrilla warfare operates. There are calm times followed by attacks that alarm the nation,” the minister added.

But we have known this for years, which consequently raises the million naira question – as to why those in charge have not adapted correspondingly to this ‘new’ trend! When the US military realised that it was suffering a lot casualties to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Iraq, the Department of Defence launched its mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAP) programme in 2007, which not only reduce loses, but more importantly boosted the morale of troops realising that their government had provided them better protection.

It still beats my imagination that in spite of widely known knowledge of the enhancements in the capabilities of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) our troops are not using them to take the battle to the insurgents.

While the cost and capabilities of UAVs (or drones) vary, Nigeria should still be able to afford those that cannot only carry a deadly payload of bombs and missiles, which can be used for precision strikes on bandits, there are also those that have all weather capabilities which would allow them “see” the non-state actors wherever they are hiding – day/night and in any type of weather.

The administration of Barack Obama relied heavily on these drones to take out the ‘bad guys’ consequently minimising the risk to troops.

Some high profile terrorists killed this way include: Anwar al-Awlaki, an Ameri- can-Yemeni Islamic cleric and a key organ- iser for al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsu- la (AQAP), who was killed in Yemen on September 30, 2011, and Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, the leader of the Taliban following the death of its founder, Mullah Mohammad Omar. Mansour in Pakistan on May 21, 2016.

And on January 3, 2020, Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian Major General, was killed by an American drone strike ordered by US President, Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. It is thus crystal clear that there exists weapons and technology that can help take the war to the terrorists.

The onus is on our leaders to tap into them to bring succour to the populace and not hide be- hind words that mask their ineptitude! Now that the Defence ministry has been given a new helmsman, we are waiting to see if the security situation will improve!