Insecurity: When New Service Chiefs Unveiled Strategies Before Senate

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how the Senate screened and confirmed the newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs, highlighting their promises to embark on radical security reforms that will effectively tackle the worsening security threats in Nigeria

Following the recent major shake-up in the leadership of the country’s armed forces, the Senate, on October 29, screened and confirmed four top military personnel nominated by President Bola Tinubu to replace those that were removed from their various appointments.

President Bola Tinubu had, a fortnight ago, written the Senate to confirm four security chiefs he recently nominated, saying that he made the nominations in accordance with the provisions of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In the letter, which was read on the floor of the Red Chamber by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu urged the lawmakers to give expeditious consideration to the confirmation process to ensure continuity and effective coordination within the nation’s security architecture.

The new service chiefs who were screened and confirmed are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas. The Senate made the confirmation following a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, (Ekiti Central), in which he urged the Senate to consider the request of the President’s nominees for appointment as Chief of Defence Staff and service chiefs.

It is pertinent to note that the Senate partly conducted the screening in closed session, as Akpabio argued that the exercise would not be totally done in the open session because of the sensitive nature of security and the questions that would be thrown at the generals. Consequently, Akpabio directed the nominees to give the chamber preliminary briefing on their qualifications, past operations and plans to effectively confront and defeat the menace of insecurity in Nigeria.

In response to the directive of the President of the Senate, the service chiefs, individually spoke to the lawmakers on their resolved plans to reform the armed forces, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, promote local production of military hardware, and improve the welfare of troops serving in combat zones across the country.

Chief of Defence Staff

First to speak was General Oluyede, who until his recent appointment was the Chief of Army Staff. He told the parliamentarians that his primary objective would be to build a self-reliant, technology-driven defence system that will sustain operations without excessive dependence on imported equipment. “We cannot continue to rely on foreign suppliers for our weapons.

It is economically unsustainable and strategically risky. My focus will be to build a strong local military-industrial base that can produce what we need to defend the nation,” he told the Senate.

The defence chief, who noted that he is a veteran of counterinsurgency operations in Liberia, Bakassi and Nigeria’s North-East, said that he will also prioritise intelligence-led warfare and ensure that joint operations between the Army, Navy and Air Force are technologysupported and data-driven. “Our approach will be multi-domain and multi-agency.

We will strengthen night operations, train more special forces, and employ real-time intelligence to dominate all terrains,” he said. Oluyede also emphasised on troops welfare as a critical part of his leadership agenda, describing morale as the “backbone of fighting power.” He promised to improve housing, healthcare, education for soldiers’ families, and ensure prompt payment of benefits.

He also called for a comprehensive reform of the Nigeria Police Force to enable it to take full control of internal security, so that the military could focus on external defence. According to him, “the military alone cannot secure Nigeria. Security is everyone’s business — the government, the communities, and civil institutions. But we must also empower the police to handle internal threats effectively”.

The Chief of Defence Staff also pledged to strengthen the Federal Government’s Operation Safe Corridor initiative, which rehabilitates repentant insurgents, assuring that the programme will include victims and affected communities in the reconciliation process.

Senators, who spoke after Oluyode’s introductory statement, commended his strategic plans and field experience. Senator Mohammed Monguno (Borno North), particularly, lauded his leadership in the fight against insurgency, while Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) urged him to make troops welfare a non-negotiable priority.

Chief of Army Staff

Addressing the Senate, General Shaibu, told the lawmakers that he had played a leading role in counter-insurgency operations during his tenure as a commanding officer in Borno State, one of the epicentres of Boko Haram insurgency. “We defeated Boko Haram insurgents in 2015 and a significant number of terrorists surrendered during my tenure.

We leveraged technology to improve operations, and for the past five years, I have been deeply involved in missions that led to the decimation of many terrorist elements,” he noted.

Shaibu pledged that under his command, the Nigerian Army will adopt a more strategic and people-centered approach to internal security, while also focusing on personnel welfare and career advancement.

“The army will deal decisively with the new bandit group known as Lakurawa. It requires a whole-of-society approach,” he said. While security is not cheap, we will ensure effective management of available resources,” he assured. Satisfied with his assurances, members of the apex legislative Assembly asked Shaibu to “take a bow and go,” a development that signified Senate’s endorsement of his nomination.

Chief of Naval Staff

Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, while briefing the Senate, promised to overhaul Nigeria’s maritime security operations with a focus on modern surveillance systems, anti-piracy efforts, and the prevention of oil theft, so as to give a boost to the nation’s economy via the sea.

He rejected the proposal for a separate Coast Guard, noting that the Navy already performs such duties and only needs improved funding and equipment, stressing that setting a Coast Guard would amount duplicating functions of the Nigerian Navy. “The Navy’s constitutional roles already cover what a Coast Guard would do.

Rather than duplicating institutions, the government should strengthen the Navy with better logistics and surveillance technology,” he stated. Abbas said the Navy is deploying drones to monitor remote creeks and waterways where crude oil theft and illegal bunkering persist, adding that a Special Operations Command has been established in Makurdi to strengthen inland waterway patrols between Benue and Lokoja.

He also emphasised the importance of emotional reconciliation in reintegration programmes, warning that the pain of victims must not be ignored while rehabilitating repentant militants, saying: “Deradicalisation must include justice and healing. Communities that lost loved ones should be part of the peace process..”

Chief of Air Staff

Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke, who was confirmed as Chief of Air Staff, while addressing the Senate before the closed door session, pledged to reposition the Nigerian Air Force as a combat-ready, disciplined, and intelligent force, built on precision technology and rapid-response capacity. Aneke said that he will expand Nigeria’s drone capabilities and invest in research to modernise air operations.

“Modern warfare is technology-driven. Unmanned aerial systems now perform many missions better and safer than manned aircraft. We will invest in them,” he said. On concerns raised about the state of Nigeria’s $1.2 billion Super Tucano aircraft, Aneke assured senators that the fleet remains operational and crucial to ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

“The Super Tucanos are flying every night in the North-East and North-West. We may not publicise their missions, but they are performing effectively,” he said, adding that each missile used in operations costs about $100,000 – a price he described as “the cost of peace.” He also vowed to prioritise pilot training, aircraft maintenance, and the welfare of personnel, calling for legislative support in funding of defence technology and operations.

In their individual presentations, the three service chiefs outlined a unified vision for Nigeria’s security future – one that centres on synergy, innovation, and welfare. While General Oluyede promised to drive joint military operations, Rear Admiral Abbas committed to securing the nation’s maritime assets, with Air Vice Marshal Aneke vowing to ensure air dominance through precision technology.