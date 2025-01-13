Insecurity: When Accidental Air Strikes Become Frequent

Share

There’s need for more synergy, collaboration, coordination – Ex- Army spokesman, Kukasheka

We need kinetic ,non-kinetic approach to win war against insecurity – Ex-DSS Director, Ejiofor

It’s unfortunate accidental killings keep recurring – JAF

With attacks by terrorists leaving tales of sorrow and tears in some parts of Northern Nigeria, there are concerns over how the interventions of the military have deposited agonies in homes through erroneous air strikes. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports

At first, it was a gathering to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed in Tudunbiri, a village in Kaduna State. But it soon turned into an invitation to death, with body parts strewn on rooftops and blood splattered everywhere.

The gathering of the merry makers had been mistaken for that of Jihadist fighters by the military; something that at least, 85 people were dispatched to their early graves, when unmanned drones dropped two bombs on December 3,2023.

One of the organisers of the event, an Islamic school teacher, Masud Abdulrasheed, who also lost his seven-year-old daughter, told how scores got their lives terminated abruptly.

He said: “The first bomb dropped on us at around 10 pm, close to a tree where women and children were seated. We ran for safety but moments later, we gathered to help those injured and also called for help but the second bomb was dropped and it killed more people.”

Expressing his regrets over an invitation that eventually turned deadly, he told the BBC how devastating his experience could be.

“We had to pack them inside sacks and bury all the dead in a mass grave.

“There is nothing more devastating than seeing people you invited for a celebration coming to meet their end. I am so heartbroken.”

“Every time I visit the grave site, I remember those we used to live together with but now they are no more. I miss them all. I miss my daughter.”

Also, a survivor, who lost his wife and children to the incident, in an interview, told Human Rights Watch that; “I was hugging my son, who had a broken leg, when they dropped the second explosive on us. I lost all my five children and their mother.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff at the time, the late Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, through the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, apologised to the families of victims of the accidental bombing, noting that the troops wrongly analyzed and misinterpreted their pattern of activities.

The statement read in part: “In the recent past, the general area of Tudun Biri and adjoining villages were infested with armed bandits, who terrorised the communities, until troops of the Nigerian Army started conducting operations to sanitize the area and make it habitable.

“He pointed out that the troops were carrying out aerial patrols when they observed a group of people and wrongly analyzed and misinterpreted their pattern of activities to be similar to that of the bandits before the drone strike.”

Bombed by mistake, killings continue

For the Director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, civilians continue to be victims of the military’s alleged recklessness because of the failure of the Nigerian government to make offenders feel the weight of the law.

“The Nigerian military’s recklessness is a result of the authorities’ consistent failure to hold them to account for a long list of such atrocities. These unlawful killings of civilians cannot be swept under the carpet.”

According to consulting firm, SBM Intelligence, the Nigerian Air Force carried out 17 accidental air strikes between January 2017 and September 2024, killing more than 500 people.

Expressing worry about the spate of erroneous airstrikes, Anietie Ewang, a Nigerian researcher at Human Rights Watch said: “It’s unconscionable that the Nigerian military continues to kill people just trying to go about their lives in erroneous air strikes. This attack calls for much needed scrutiny into the activities of the security forces to prevent any further killings and provide redress for victims, beginning with an independent, impartial, and transparent inquiry.”

For years, peace, observers say, has eluded parts of Northern Nigeria following activities of Islamist terrorists. With attacks by terrorists leaving parents widowed and children orphaned, there are concerns about reports of hundreds of civilians lost to erroneous airstrikes by the military.

Diary of erroneous airstrikes

On December 25, 2024 , no fewer than 10 people were killed and several wounded when Nigerian military fighter jets allegedly bombed innocent civilians in a bid to eliminate criminal elements terrorising Sokoto State, according to Governor Ahmad Aliyu.

Despite the promise of a thorough investigation, the Nigerian Air Force, through its spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, in defending the airstrikes, said that they were carried out based on credible intelligence from multiple sources after confirmatory aerial surveillance.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters on Friday clarified that the deaths of 10 villagers in Sokoto State were caused by a secondary explosion at the Lakurawa terrorist logistics base, not by an airstrike conducted by the Nigerian Air Force.

Also, in a chat with journalists, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the deaths of at least, 10 people on Christmas Day were caused by a secondary explosion at the Lakurawa terrorist logistics base, insisting that they were not caused by an airstrike conducted by the Nigerian Air Force.

He said: “When I talk about the logistics base, I’m referring to hand cartridges and poles that were kept there. So, naturally, when the munition hits, there will be a secondary explosion, leading to other materials being launched into the air, which caused the death of about 10 people, who were not hit directly by the airstrikes.”

Meanwhile, a survivor of the Sokoto alleged airstrike, who chose to be anonymous, tearfully recounted to the BBC how she lost her father, mother, and four younger siblings to the incident.

“I saw them burning—my mother, my father, and my three younger brothers,” she said.

Offering his apologies to the families of the victims on behalf of the military, Vice President Kashim Shettima said : “I would like to extend my deep sympathies and condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State, particularly families of those, who lost their lives in the coordinated joint operation by the air and land components of Operation Fansan Yamma to eliminate Lakurawa terrorist groups at Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in Silame Local Government Area.

“On behalf of our gallant officers, I apologise for this great loss. I urge you to continue to give our brave officers the assistance they need in carrying out their operations to ensure a safer country for all of us.”

Before the Christmas Day incident in 2024, Reuters had in September of the same year reported that at least, 24 people were killed by an airstrike on a village in Nigeria’s Kaduna State, after an Air Force operation targeting armed gangs and their hideout.

The councillor representing the area, Abdullahi Ismail, was quoted as saying : “They struck residents sitting close to the mosque, killing at least, 24 innocent people.”

In April 2024, Reuters also reported that an airstrike on a village in Zamfara State killed at least, 33 people after a military operation targeting armed kidnapping gangs and their hideouts.

“I lost seven people in my family, and in all about 33 dead bodies were counted,” one Abubakar, whose third wife was not in the village during the airstrike, told Reuters.

In 2014, despite the denial of the Nigerian military that civilians were mistakenly killed in an air operation, targeting Boko Haram hideouts in the Sambisa forest after bombed Daglun village was bombed in Borno State, Ali Ndume, a Senator representing the region, told CNN at the time that the military mistook the village for a Boko Haram camp.

In 2017, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar, the then spokesman for the military, described it as an error deeply regretted by the military when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet fighter accidentally bombed an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Rann, a Borno State town, leaving at least 112 people dead.

Also, in 2021 in Borno State, the military accidentally bombed a village, Kwatar Daban Masara in the state. No fewer than 20 fishermen were reportedly killed.

In 2022, Edward Gabkwet, the Nigerian Airforce at the time admitted that some civilians were erroneously bombed in Buhari village in Yobe State. At least, 10 people were reportedly killed in 2021.

“The pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram /ISWAP activities. Unfortunately, reports reaching Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.”

In 2023, Human Rights Watch documented two incidents.

In Nasarawa State, the group said an airstrike by the Air Force killed 39 people in January. And, as aforestated, another in Kaduna State in December, that left at least 85 dead.

Killing civilians not peculiar to Nigeria

According to experts, the Israeli military campaign in Gaza ranks among the deadliest and most destructive in recent history.

AP reported that in just over two months, researchers say the offensive wreaked more destruction than the razing of Syria’s Aleppo between 2012 and 2016, Ukraine’s Mariupol or proportionally, the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II, noting that it killed more civilians than the U.S.-led coalition did in its three-year campaign against the Islamic State group.

Recall that in 2021, the US military defended as “legitimate” an air strike attack on ISIS militants, which allegedly killed dozens of civilians in Syria in 2019.

Three bombs, according to the New York Times, were dropped by US jets on a large group of people, despite drone footage showing the presence of civilians.

Meanwhile, in 2015, former President Mohammadu Buhari had pleaded with the armed forces to protect innocent civilians and respect the rights of combatants, noting that the US refused to sell arms to Nigeria, citing human rights abuses.

Everyone has role to play – Ex-Army Spokesman Kukasheka

Former Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka(rtd), in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, explained what Nigeria should do to avert further cases of accidental bombings.

“There should be more collaboration, more synergy. At the same time, we should also wait for the outcome of the various committees of inquiries to unravel the circumstances that brought about this unfortunate incident. And we hope they will come up with far-reaching recommendations that will prevent future reoccurrence. I think the thing is to cooperate, collaborate with the committees, so their findings will make meaningful impacts. Everyone has a role to play but the government has more roles to play by harmonizing and galvanizing all Nigerians, society, so that all will be on the same page. We must stop politicising security issues, and when there are, it should be dealt with dispassionately

“Usually, there are two sides. Now, Sokoto has come up with a story. The military has come up with a story. You cannot know how to mitigate a case if you don’t know the cause. ”

On how civilians assist criminals to unleash mayhem, he added: “The criminal elements are also members of the society. Members of the society sell information to criminals. There can’t be a successful kidnapping without insider information. Security agencies rely on information available to them. There are limitations. They are doing the best they can but there should be improvement. There should be collaboration. There should be coordination.”

Need for more synergy, collaboration, coordination

Kukasheka further stated that there was a need to enhance collaboration among the components of Nigeria’s security architecture.

“Human life is very precious. I think the most important thing is the way forward. What is the way forward? There should be more synergy, more collaboration and more coordination. I know a lot is being done but it could be further enhanced. That is on the part of security agencies. But again, the host communities owe it a point of duty to also support the security agencies because they are not magicians. They have to give them timely and accurate information that they would act on. If there is a continuous constructive engagement between the security agencies and the host communities, security agents would know where to strike precisely without recording collateral damage. I hope a lot of lessons have been learnt, such that there would be improvement in the protection of lives and property.”

We need kinetic ,non-kinetic approaches to win war against insecurity – Ex-DSS Director Ejiofor

A former Director of the Department of State Services, Mike Ejiofor, called for kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in tackling insecurity. Reacting to the alleged accidental bombing of civilians that left at least 10 people dead in Sokoto, he told Sunday Telegraph in an interview that: “Embarking on kinetic approach alone will not win the war. The government should also look at a non-kinetic approach by providing jobs, looking at the welfare of the people. With such an approach, I believe we shall overcome the challenges.

“Like the Chief of Defence Staff said, they are going to investigate to know exactly what happened. As we speak, although people have been buried, we do not know who among them is a terrorist or a bystander. So, issues like this, in asymmetric war, there is bound to be collateral damage. So, I don’t think it’s the issue of failure of intelligence. I think we should also be more careful and specific on the issue of targeting, so that innocent people will not suffer. The terrorists, for instance, some of them impose taxes. They go to the same market. The complacency of the citizens by not reporting to security agencies is another problem.

“With the renewed effort … you can see that from the 2025 budget, the government is serious about security. A huge part of the budget was allocated to security. It shows the government’s commitment to security because the primary purpose of the government is the welfare and security of the people .”

Speaking further on the commitment of the government to fighting insecurity, he said: “I don’t think any government that is worth its salt will not provide security because without security, no meaningful development will take place. I believe that by grace of God and with time, we shall overcome. And you know that the government is even winning the war. I want to commend and call for assistance from members of the public in terms of intelligence provision. That is what we call collateral damage.

“It is not intended. It is unfortunate that such damages take place among the people. These terrorists live within the people. There could be some mistakes, no doubt, but I can tell you that the government on its part cannot bomb innocent citizens they are meant to protect.

“Nigeria is not an isolated case. It happens in other climes. I can’t recall exactly. There have been cases where people were mistakenly killed by government forces. In Nigeria, it is a difficult situation for citizens. If you give information, you are in trouble. If you don’t , you are in trouble. So, these people operate forcefully in the areas we call ungoverned spaces. So, they take control. I can tell you that with the new approach by the government, you will see a lot of differences this year. ”

It’s unfortunate accidental killings keep recurring – Achike Chude

Commenting, the Deputy Chairman of the Joint Action Front(JAF) , Achike Chude, bemoaned the recurring cases of accidental killings. Chude, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, questioned the appropriateness of the technology used by security forces, which usually kills innocent civilians.

“It is unfortunate that we see these issues from time to time. That means that whatever it is that leads to accidental killings has not been resolved, has not been sorted out. Obviously, problems are created by human beings and resolutions to these problems can only be made by human beings. So, if we have a problem, the issue is what are the causative factors? What is the reason? Because, when you have to bomb from the air, and you are not using precision- guided missiles, the danger of accidental killing of innocent people is always very high. So, what kind of projectile are they using? What kind of technology have they used to seek terrorists and insurgents and end up killing innocent people?.

“Obviously, there is something wrong somewhere. Usually, sometimes, if you are not going to use the right technology in the air but you have people on ground that can give you coordinates, so that bombing can hit the target…I understand that it is usually safer in modern warfare to use air superiority to whittle down the resistance of the enemies before sending ground troops to mop up. “.

Also, human rights activist and public affairs commentator, Malam Salihu Othman Isah, expressed worries over what he described as the incessant air strikes on defenceless civilians.

“We often travel this same lane anytime there is an occurrence.

“Why would the Chief of Army Staff constitute an inquiry to investigate the remote cause of the attack on defenceless Nigerians instead of acting decisively to tackle the failure of its men and officers.

“Instead, energies should also be directed at solution seeking beginning with holding errant officers responsible for such killings accountable.”

Respect, protect human rights during operations, CDS tells troops

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, charged troops to protect lives and respect the rights of citizens during operations.

A statement signed by the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau, read:“In his address to troops of the newly established 2 National Mission Brigade in Samaru Kataf, Kaduna State and troops of Sector 8 Mangu, Plateau State, the CDS charged them to respect and protect citizens human rights while conducting their operations.

“According to him, members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) are trained to protect lives and properties as well as to respect the citizens’ human rights.

“General Musa further called on troops to take the fight to the criminal hideouts and flush them out completely.”

Our respect for sacredness of human life questioned – Activist

For rights activist and lawyer, Kehinde Bamiwola, nothing justifies the killing of innocent Nigerians, noting that the right to life is a fundamental human right.

“Some of these issues are very, very pathetic. They question our respect for the sacredness of our lives. Right to life is a fundamental right. It is when you are alive that you have freedom of movement, freedom of speech, right to fair hearing, and right to choice of religion. Somebody is saying it is an accidental bombing. What is accidental bombing? Are they saying when they are up there, they don’t see? I don’t really know. Let’s leave sentiments and face the law as it is. The issue is that lives are protected by, one,the government; two, protected by your neighbour… So, if government agents are the ones claiming accidental bombing, the next question is ,does it form part of derogations in the constitution? When I say derogation, it means every right has an exception, things that can justify you abusing that right. If someone has been sentenced to death by a court of competent jurisdiction, we can say since we have not abolished death sentence in Nigeria, such life should be taken. Once it is not in our laws, once it is not in our constitution, somebody cannot justify it. Somebody said it is accidental. Were their lives in danger that they had to release those things to save their lives? Have they applied the law of proportionality? ”

Call for justice

On why justice eludes victims of accidental bombings, Bamiwola said: “When the resources to pursue justice are not there, how can they get justice? How can they get justice when the supposed human rights lawyers are facing their own challenges? Public interest litigation is phasing out gradually. How can they get justice when things are working anticlockwise? And when you say victims, the next thing you see is government delegation. They visit them one or two times, they abandon them. I mean those who are lucky to survive it, leave them to carry their cross. It’s a pathetic situation. ”

