Insecurity: We’ve Invested Heavily In Territorial Integrity Protection –NIS

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has assured of improved border security, following its heavy investment in the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity from violation.

The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, during the opening of the Inaugural Law Week of the Service; the first of its kind.

While highlighting the giant strides made in recent times in the areas of Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS), the deployment of digital surveillance tools at borders, the e-Gates deployed at our international Airports, Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR), the CGIS’ underscored the centrality of the rule of law in the execution of the organisation’s mandate. Nandap, who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) in charge of Human Resources Management, Afolayan Ayeni, expressed optimism that the law week with the theme:

‘Leveraging Technology and Strengthening Legal-Operational Framework for a Secure and Efficient Immigration Service’, would usher in a new era of professionalism and excellence in service delivery. She commended the Legal Unit of the Service for organising the maiden event, noting thus: “It is on record that this is the first of its kind.

I commend the Legal Adviser and the entire unit for organising this inaugural Law Week.” Earlier in her welcome address, the Director of legal services (NIS), Mrs Oluwatoyin Yusuf, emphasised that the initiative was a significant milestone in the institutional development of our Service and it is convened under the theme.