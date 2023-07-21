Insecurity: We’ve Activated War Mode Nationwide –Military

The military has activated “the war mode” to deny terrorists and other criminals threatening national security freedom of action. The Defence Media Operations (DMO Major Gen. Edward Buba said this during the bi-week operational briefing at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja yesterday. He urged the enemies of state to surrender, in their own inter- est, or be ready to face the music.

The briefing covered military actions between July 13 and 20. While noting that active kinetic and non-kinetic operations were being undertaken across nine theatres, the military underscored the importance of “collective effort” in the ongoing war against insecurity. It commended the public for actionable tip-offs, intelligence, and other support/cooperation platforms which, he noted, contributed to the killing/arrest of many non-state actors, recovery of arms and ammunition, cash, as well as the rescue of kidnapped civilians.

Buba said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is engaged in nine different operations across the length and breadth of the country. “Accordingly, there are operational theatres within the six geo-political zones aimed at addressing various security challenges. “During the cause of the brief, I repeatedly mentioned offensive action of the military in the ongoing operations that cut across various theatres.

“These actions range from rescuing civilians held hostage by terrorists, gunmen or criminals to other actions namely: terrorists neutralised, gunmen neutralised and bandits neutralised. “Others include the raids on hideouts belonging to kidnappers, bandits and gunmen. It also includes the destruction of illegal refining sites and the arrest of terrorist collaborators.” He added: “The military received support such as tip-offs, intelligence, cooperation and synergy among others.

Based on these many of the operations were conducted. “This is indicative of the fact that the security challenges confronting us require a collective effort and therefore a collective responsibility.” Buba further said: “During the period under review troops of Operation KADIN KAI neutralised some terrorists in the Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Troops also arrested high-profile terrorist collaborators in the Kukawa and Konduga local government areas of Borno State. “Owing to troop onslaught, some active terrorists also sur- rendered. They claimed that they have lost interest in the terrorist ideology. This is not unconnected with the media operation of the military. “Troops (of Operation Delta Safe in South South) discovered and destroyed 23 illegal refining sites, 15 wooden boats, 34 storage tanks, 96 ovens and 16 dugout pits.”