Insecurity: We’re Facing Asymmetric Warfare In Benue – Govt

Share

Benue State Government Thehas described the ongoing security crisis in the State as an “asymmetric warfare,” with attackers launching deadly assaults and disappearing without a trace.

Deputy Governor Sam Ode made this revelation during a meeting with the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, at the Government House in Makurdi.

Ode highlighted the elusive tactics of the bandits, stating, “We are dealing with an abnormal situation where you cannot pinpoint the enemy. These bandits strike and vanish, making it difficult to locate them.”

He assured that the State’s intelligence community is actively reorganizing and developing proactive strategies to prevent attacks rather than merely responding after the fact. “We aim to put preventive structures in place to stop these incidents entirely,” he added.

The Deputy Governor expressed gratitude to the CAN delegation for their solidarity with victims of herdsmen attacks, noting that their visit underscores the severity of the crisis.

He also acknowledged condolence visits from various groups and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

Ode further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his concern, citing recent visits by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Naval Staff to address the insecurity in Benue and neighboring States.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, represented by CAN Vice President Stephen Panya Baba, called on President Tinubu to take decisive action to halt the killings, describing the persistent attacks in Benue, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and parts of Sokoto as “a test of the government’s will and capacity to defend its citizens.”

He stressed that the “ethnic cleansing of Christian indigenous communities in Benue State must be stopped” and urged authorities to prioritize concrete solutions to protect lives and property.

CAN also donated relief materials to attack victims, including 119 bags of rice, 121 bags of beans, 9 cartons of Maggi, 9 cartons of Viva soap, and 9 cartons of Classy soap.

Okoh emphasized that no excuse justifies the continued loss of lives and property, urging all levels of government and security agencies to act swiftly.

The visit and donation highlight the growing urgency to address the security crisis in Benue, as stakeholders call for robust measures to restore peace and prevent further bloodshed.

Share