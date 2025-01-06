Insecurity: We’re Considering Engaging Locally Fabricated Arms Manufacturers — CDS

Share

The military has said it is considering engaging law-abiding citizens engaged in firearms manufacturing and militarygrade equipment to stop the production and circulation of illegal arms in the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa said this when he visited frontline troops under Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State over the weekend.

The military chief also visited the Sector 8 of Operation Safe Haven in Mangu for inspection of military hardware and operational equipment in the forward operating base.

According to him, additional resources, including advanced weaponry, vehicles, and welfare improvements were on the way to further enhance their operational capabilities.

The CDS urged troops to take the fight to criminal hideouts and flush them out completely as a renewed and greater vigour in the fight against insurgency this year.

As part of the inspection, Musa reviewed a cache of locally made arms and ammunition that were seized from the areas of operation by troops and expressed concerns on engaging the skills of manufacturers of such arms at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.

He also emphasised the importance of professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights in the conduct of military operations while he acknowledged the efforts of troops in maintaining peace and security in the areas of operations despite numerous challenges.

