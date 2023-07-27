Insecurity: We’re Committed To Ending Security Threats In Africa, Nigeria – Norway

The representative of the Norwegian Embassy, Saether Ronny, Head of Chancery and Consular Affairs, has given hints about its country’s plans towards ending security threats in Africa and Nigeria.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday during the ongoing ASIS International Sub-Saharan African Security Conference, themed: Managing Security Risks in Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous and Digital (VUCAD) Africa.

Ronny stated that Norway will work with security professionals, both in government and the private sector to manage and tackle the growing security threats in the region.

Also Speaking, the CEO of ASIS International, Peter O’Neil, said the security conference was for the purpose of strengthening synergy for better security in the region and Nigeria.

According to him, “ASIS International, a group of minimum 34,000 members around the world, who are security management professionals, who work every day to protect people and assets anywhere they can, relying on strong standards and guidelines and renown specifications to help them be the best they can be.

“We have a very strong presence in Sub-Saharan Africa, and in particular Nigeria as it has some of our biggest chapters. We rely a lot on voluntary engagement in the passion of our volunteers to produce conferences like this in Nigeria as part of the rotation.

“We work very hard in a public-private partnership with governments, private agencies and consulting companies to make sure that people have access to the best current information on the practice of security management that they can have”, he stressed.