Insecurity: We’re Building Security Centre In Abuja – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that his administration has decided to build a High-Tech Rapid Response Centre to enhance the effectiveness of security agencies in curbing insecurity in Abuja. Wike disclosed this in Abuja when he received on courtesy visit, delegation from the defence headquarters, led by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa.

He stated that he decided to establish the centre after discovering that most of the security agencies in Abuja did not have effective response center in the face of troubling insecurity. The Minister explained that the center will be equipped with state- of the-art technologically security gadgets, including drones for effective tracking of criminals.

“The budget of FCT has been passed by the National Assembly; we are just waiting for the accent of Mr President. We have concluded to buy drones so that it will help the security agencies in trying to reduce the level of crime,” Wike said. Earlier, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, disclosed the plans by the defence headquarters to establish a standby force to help curb criminality in the nation’s capital.

Musa said: “Mostly why we came is to appreciate you for all the efforts you have put in place. We have seen within the short time that you took over that a lot of changes have taken place, things have really improved, and we want to commend you for that efforts, and to assure you that members of the Armed Forces are solidly behind you to provide all the necessary support as required.

“We know a mega city like FCT will attract different individuals; the good, the bad and the ugly. We will support other security agen- cies so that we can work as a team. We are people- centric. Whatever we are doing, is for my men, members of the Armed force to understand first and foremost that we are here to protect Nigerians. We must ensure that we are not part of those that infringe on the rights of other people. “