Insecurity: We’re Building High-Tech Rapid Response Centre In Abuja – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said his administration has decided to build a High-Tech Rapid Response Centre to enhance the effectiveness of security agencies in curbing insecurity in Abuja.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja when he received a delegation from the defence headquarters, led by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa in Abuja.

He stated that after he discovered that most of the security agencies in Abuja do not have an effective response centre in the face of troubling insecurity, he decided to establish one.

Wike explained that the centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art technological security gadgets, including drones for effective tracking of criminals.

“The budget of the FCT has been passed by the National Assembly, we are just waiting for the accent of Mr President. We have decided to buy drones so that they will help the security agencies in trying to reduce the level of crime. ” Wike said.

Earlier, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa disclosed plans by the defence headquarters to establish a standby force to help curb criminality in the nation’s capital.

Musa said, “Mostly why we came is to appreciate you for all the efforts you have put in place. We have seen within the short time that you took over, a lot of changes, things have really really improved we want to commend you for those efforts and to assure you that members of the Armed Forces are solidly behind you to provide all the necessary support as required.

“We know a mega city like FCT will attract different individuals, both the good , the bad and the ugly. We want to ensure we support other security agencies, and that together we work as a team.

“We are people-centric. Whatever we are doing, is for my men, members of the Armed force to understand first and foremost that we are here to protect Nigerians. we must ensure that we are not part of those that infringe on the rights of other people. ”

“We are looking at it holistically to see how we can assist the police in responding to acts of criminality. Like the incident at Kuje prison, and the incident of a train crash, even though not in the FCT, but within the perimeter of the FCT.

“What we are trying to do is to build a force that will be on standby 24/7, in case there’s anything happening, we can provide additional support to the police,” Musa said.