Insecurity: We’ll Soon Crush You, COAS Warns Bandit Leaders

The Nigerian Army yesterday pledged to crush the bandit leaders terrorising the country. Celebrating Sallah with troops in Sokoto at the weekend, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede said hoodlums will soon regret their actions.

Oloyede, represented by the Commander of the Cyber Warfare Command Major Gen. Adeleke Ayannuga, said: “To the bandit kingpins that are terroristing the good people of our nation, we will fish them out.

“We will fish them out, crush them, and send them back to their maker.” He saluted the courage and dedication of the troops in the fight against banditry and other criminal activities.

The COAS promised them continued support in logistics, training, and other combat enablers to restore peace and security. Oluyede said: “Your commitment to duty is an inspiration to all of us.

‘You embody true patriotism, standing firm against threats to our nation’s peace and stability.” During the occasion, the Army leadership reinforced the importance of unity, reminding personnel that despite rank differences, they are part of a single, formidable entity.

