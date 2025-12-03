Insecurity: We’ll Reclaim Ungoverned Spaces From Non-State Actors, Tinubu Vows

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the Ministry of Defence was developing a comprehensive programme to reclaim ungoverned spaces across the country by leveraging the expertise and experience of retired military personnel.

According to the President, the initiative was designed to strengthen security, restore government presence and turn previously insecure areas into zones of economic activity. He added that the programme would also help prevent the resurgence of violence in communities that had been affected by insecurity.

“The Ministry of Defence is developing, reclaiming the ungoverned spaces for economic benefit programmes by utilising the experience of retired military personnel. “This initiative is aimed to strengthen security and revitalise local economics and prevent the emergence of violence in previously affected communities.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal Fund at the State House even as he commended the courage and dedication of troops confronting terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other security threats across the country. Speaking ahead of the Remembrance Day, commemorated annually on January 15, the President said a grateful nation must continue to “honour the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answer the call to serve.”

He noted that the Remembrance Day remained a solemn reminder of the cost of peace and the enduring importance of national unity, adding that the sacrifices of Nigeria’s military heroes have significantly strengthened national stability.

“As a grateful nation, we must honour the fallen, support the wounded, and create and care for all who answer the call to serve. The Armed Forces Remembrance Day marked every 15 January is a reminder of the cost of peace and the importance of unity as we honour our heroes.

“Today, we also pay tribute to veterans and salute our serving troops who continue to confront terrorism, insurgency, mandatory and other security challenges; their resilience, often in the face of great danger, remains a source of national pride,” he said.

Speaking further he said: “This year marks a new chapter in our remembrance activities. The Ministry of Defence has introduced the ‘Thank a Soldier, QR Code’, an innovative platform allowing Nigerians at home and abroad to send messages of appreciation to our troops, honour them.

This initiative promotes digital engagement and encourages youth participation in national service.” Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of Nigeria’s military personnel and federal security operatives, outlining several measures already undertaken to strengthen their support systems.

In appreciation of the efforts of fallen heroes to national security, the President donated N200 million to the appeal fund. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who was decorated with the emblem by the Chairman Nigeria Legion, Mrs Grace Morenike Henry, donated N100 million, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike donated N20 million. Also present at the emblem launch were, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Ahmed Lawan.