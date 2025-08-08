Insecurity: We’ll Not Fail In Our Roles As Supervisors – AIG Zone 10 

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) AIG Zone 10 Sokoto, Mr. Gyogon A. Grimah, has assured the states under his command that they will not fail in their roles as supervisors and will encourage our men in the field to excel.

New Telegraph reports that the Zone 10 command comprises Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states police commands.

Speaking on the insecurity in the zone, Grimah said, “I won’t claim that insecurity is waning or has ended, especially in our zone, given the numerous incidents we’ve witnessed.”

Even if incidents don’t occur in town, negative developments on the outskirts still concern us. The loss of one life is significant, equivalent to many, considering the potential impact on future generations.

“It worries us when we hear of attacks resulting in multiple casualties,” Grimah added.

His management team is working in synergy with commands to strengthen and sustain operations that will yield results against insecurity.

“Insecurity is not over until it is over. A life lost is worrisome and provokes concerns, and we will not relent in evolving necessary operational tactics,” he stated.

The zonal synergy aims to effectively drive operations to sanitise the environment against all criminal activities, allowing citizens to go about their lawful daily engagements.

Before resuming as the new AIG in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states in March 2025, Mr. Grimah emphasised the importance of a working relationship with the states’ commissioners of police to strengthen his vision and supervisory role against criminals.

“It is necessary to effectively and efficiently discharge our constitutional role on intelligence and operations within the zone,” he said.

“The commissioners of police are the hierarchy with operational apparatus in their respective commands,” he stated, assuring that the zone would fulfil its supervisory role across the three states.

The zonal command focuses on what it is doing to tame situations, not what criminals do.

“Criminals should not be given the space to feel important, to avoid dampening the spirit of security operatives. We always believe ‘tomorrow will be better than today,’ which drives us forward,” Grimah said.

Grimah appreciated the media’s support and emphasised that reports should prioritise national interest and avoid sparking negative public reactions.

“Reports must promote national interest and downplay anything capable of igniting negative public reactions,” he cautioned, stressing that the zone would maintain a better working relationship with the media to support its operations.