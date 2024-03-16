Insecurity: We Must Track Terrorism Financing, Block Loopholes – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has tasked the relevant agencies of government on the urgent need to track sources of terrorism financing, in a bid to check kidnapping, banditry and other security challenges besetting the nation. He noted that all the loopholes that encourage oil theft in the Niger Delta region must be blocked, as part of the non-kinetic means of fighting terrorism across the globe.

The defence chief made the submission when he received the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukayode, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja. While congratulating his guest on his appointment, the CDS gave an assurance that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not derail from its commitment to ensuring the survival of the current democratic dispensation. A statement signed, yesterday by the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau, read in part: “He (CDS) commended the EFCC Chairman for his unique approach of leveraging on the potentials of technology to fight corruption and other forms of economic crimes.

“He noted that the AFN has zero tolerance for corrupt practices, as such, it adopts the proceedings of a General Court Martial (GCM) to checkmate culpable personnel. “General Musa urged the EFCC boss to encourage public office holders and other Nigerians in positions of authority to uphold good governance to forestall economic breakdown and in- security. “The CDS further in- formed the Chairman of the Anti-Graft body that AFN synergises with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other stakeholders to fight oil theft in the country.

“He lamented that the issues of blocking loopholes brought about by siphoning of oil and a soft legal system which delays prosecution of suspects have been major challenges. “He harped on the use of census, installation of CCTV Cameras in strategic points to contain cases of corruption, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the country”.

Earlier in his remarks, the anti-graft agencies boss said the purpose of the visit was to explore avenues of cooperation and collaboration in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country. Olukayode recalled that on assumption of office, he laid so much emphasis on the need for Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of collaboration, being a key to winning the war against corruption.