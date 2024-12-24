Insecurity: We Must Embrace Army’s Command Philosophy, COAS Tells Newly Decorated Majors General

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has called on the newly decorated Major Generals to embrace the values of hard work and integrity.

Oluyede made the call yesterday in Abuja at the investiture ceremony for the 37 newly promoted Major Generals of the Nigerian Army.

He advised the senior officers to remain mindful of their elevated status, cautioning them to avoid actions that could embarrass the military.

He emphasised the need to justify the confidence placed in them through their conduct and performance. He said: “I wish to remind the newly promoted Major Generals that with higher rank comes higher responsibility.

“The system has played its part; now it is time for you to play yours. It is popularly said that to whom much is given, much is correspondingly expected.

From now on, more accountability will be required from you.” He highlighted the importance of their roles in national security, noting that their actions, whether positive or negative, would have significant implications for the military.

The COAS also encouraged the officers to fully embrace his command’s philosophy, which aimed to consolidate the transformation of the Nigerian Army.

He added: “This transformation focuses on ensuring the recruitment of a wellmotivated, combat-ready force capable of effectively carrying out its responsibilities in a joint and multiagency environment.” Oluyede further pointed out that, in the coming days, the officers would receive their postings and appointments.

He urged them to make his philosophy their guiding principle in their new roles. He also reminded them that promotion to Major General marked the peak of their careers, signaling the beginning of their “home run.”

