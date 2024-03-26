Insecurity: Varsity, Stakeholders Advocate Collective Vigilance

Given the alarming trend of insecurity currently facing the country in almost every facet of development, particularly in the education sector, relevant stakeholders in the education sector and security agencies converged on McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo in Ogun State to deliberate on how to tackle the menace.

It was at a seminar, organised under the auspices of the Campus Security Committee of the university, primarily to pontificate on needed collaborative efforts in tackling the menace of insecurity across tertiary institutions, and to address headlong the phenomenal rise in the challenges of invasion, abduction of students and teachers by bandits, as well as checkmate all other forms of security threats common in schools.

The theme of the seminar, held at the University Multipurpose Hall of the private university founded by The FourSquare Gospel Church, was: ” Managing Campus Security: The Roles of Members of Staff.” Participants at the seminar include representatives and officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and Vigilante Group of Nigeria, the university’s Campus Security Committee members, security experts, and principal officers of the university, as well as other members of the university community. Declaring open the forum, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Francis Igbasan, while welcoming the participants to the talk shop, urged them to regularly deliberate extensively on security matters whenever they have current emerging security issues that are peculiar, novel and capable of affecting the life, as members of the university community.

This was even as he insisted that the watchdog role of curbing insecurity on campuses, and the society by extension, is not for security personnel alone, but that of individuals and all stakeholders. Setting the tone for the discourse, a security expert and don in the Department of International Relations of the university, Dr Paul Ojo, who defined security “as the protection of lives and properties,” however, noted that the “security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government” in line with Section 14(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. According to him, through effective collaboration with the citizenry especially in the areas of intelligence gathering/sharing and obedience to the law, the government at all levels could curb the worrisome rising insecurity in the land.

The don, who also stated that many of the security challenges confronting tertiary institutions in the country today were internally and externally induced, stressed that everyone has a responsibility to say something, whenever they see something strange and curious. He hinted further that internally induced security challenges could manifest in form of cultism, drug abuse and addiction, sexual harassment, examination malpractices, kidnapping and internet fraud, while the government policies, political interferences, mismanagement of parents’ influence on university management, lack of respect for the culture of the host community and breach of campus security, among others, could trigger externally induced security challenges.

Therefore, Ojo pointed out that if these challenges were not properly managed, it could lead to leakages of official information, factionalisation within the system, and growing mistrust, among others. Meanwhile, in his presentation, the Senior Security Officer and Head of the Security Unit of the university, CSP Oluwaseyi Lala (NPF Supernumerary Unit) noted that the best way to safeguard the university community from insecurity is to proactively prevent it collectively.

The security officer, however, lamented that the ways and manners that internet fraud, cyber stalking, extortions and kidnapping were gaining momentum among the student population is worrisome, and urged relevant stakeholders to rise to the occasion towards redressing the trend. Thus, he said academic staff has a lot of influence on the students in terms of what they teach and do to them, and that they should act in loco parentis to the students in order to shape their attitudes positively, and channel their youthful energies away from criminality.

For a safe and secured campus environment, stakeholders at the seminar agreed that the security of lives and properties is not government business alone, but everyone’s business and that everybody should be security conscious and vigilant. Similarly, members of staff were advised to be mindful of their utterances in the public domain and on the internet in order to guard against security breaches either on the campus or outside the campus.