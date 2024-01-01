Insecurity: Utsev Urges Church To Pray For Peace, Unity Of Nigeria

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev has called on the church to continue to pray for peace, unity and development of Benue State and Nigeria as a whole.

Professor Utsev dropped the message while addressing the congregation at the ongoing NKST MIM National Conference taking place at NKST Werga, Wannune Classis.

Professor Utsev who stressed the importance of prayer said that Benue and Nigeria were facing challenges at the moment, especially insecurity and the economy but with sincere prayers, the challenges will be surmounted stressing that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was also not leaving any stone unturned to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria and make the country more secured and strong economy where citizens will be proud to call the country their own.

The Minister, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr Terhemen Oraduen, told them that he was at the conference to know how they were faring and to identify their challenges with a view to addressing them adding that already he has sank motorized boreholes to address the water needs of the over 60, 000 delegates at the conference in addition to other supports and promised to continue to intervene in other areas when the need arises.

He acknowledged the NKST MIM for its teachings and for inculcating good morals in their students and urged them to continue to pray for President Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, Governor Hyacinth Alia, himself and other leaders in positions of authority to enable them to succeed in the task of leadership.

President NKST Synod, Pastor R N Adure, acknowledged the support of Professor Utsev for providing water and other basic amenities for their upkeep at the conference.

He particularly expressed appreciation to Senator Akume for giving them cows and bags of rice and other supports saying the SGF has always been supportive to the growth and development of NKST and prayed to God to continue to bless him.

The NKST President however decried the rising insecurity in the Sankera geopolitical axis and some other parts of the state from internal and external aggressors saying the situation has led thousands of people to flee their homes with no hope of returning soon and many killed.

He appealed to the Federal Government to support the efforts of Governor Hyacinth Alia to end the killings in the state to enable the displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes and continue with their normal lives.