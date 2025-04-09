Insecurity: Use Youths To Secure Communities, CONYL Tells CDS

Share

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has called on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, to engage youths in securing their communities.

CONYL, the umbrella body representing youth groups across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, emphasized the vital role youths play in supporting security agencies in addressing national security challenges.

In a statement issued by the President-General, Goodluck Ibem, the group commended Musa’s ongoing efforts in combating terrorism but urged him to implement a strategy that directly involves youths at the community level.

“Youths know the nooks and crannies of their environment and understand their people and surroundings very well,” Ibem said.

“This initiative would significantly enhance the effectiveness of national security efforts, especially in the fight against kidnapping, terrorism, and other forms of insecurity affecting our country.”

Ibem noted that one of the major challenges facing security agents is their inability to fully leverage local knowledge.

He stressed that young people possess intimate understanding of their communities, their daily routines, social dynamics, and local terrain which can serve as a powerful asset in the fight against crime.

“We suggest the consideration of a strategic program that encourages the active engagement of youths within their communities.

“This would enable them to act as vital informants, community leaders, and local security assets,” the statement read.

He explained that the youths could be trained to assist security agencies by reporting suspicious activities, sharing relevant local intelligence, and participating in community policing efforts under proper supervision.

Ibem emphasised that such an approach has the potential to build a robust network of community-based intelligence, which would improve the responsiveness of security forces.

He added that it would also foster stronger relations between communities and security agencies, enhancing trust and cooperation in addressing critical security issues.

