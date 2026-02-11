Insecurity: US Sends 200 Troops To Train Nigerian Military

The United States has deployed 200 troops to Nigeria to train its military in the fight against Islamist militants, according to The Wall Street Journal.

US lawmaker, Riley Moore disclosed this during an appearance on Fox noting that sources on the ground have told him that the situation in Nigeria is a “bloodbath.”

“As many as 300 have been killed throughout that region of Nigeria. We’ve had this priest who has been kidnapped as well, with 10 of his parishioners.

“I will point out a lot of those were Muslims, actually, that were refusing to submit to Sharia law… They were killed.

“But amongst those were also Christians, and they were burned inside of a church. They set it on fire,” Moore said

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Moore and other Lawmakers of the United States have introduced a new bill aimed at confronting religious persecution in Nigeria.

The bill according to the lawmakers focuses on holding the government accountable for protecting vulnerable communities, especially Christians.