Insecurity: US-Nigeria Working Relationship Timely – CSO

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the International Society for Poverty Elimination / New End Hunger, Malnutrition and Poverty (NEHMAP), has described the US-Nigeria Working Group on Security as timely and a step in the right direction.

The Director General of NEHMAP, Dr. Lanre Rotimi, expressed concern over killings and banditry in Nigeria, especially in the northern regions.

Speaking at a news conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Rotimi highlighted the need to address complex systemic problems of insecurity.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former US President Donald Trump to create avenues for his CSO and other key stakeholders to collaboratively propose solutions to insecurity.

Rotimi said: “The world is facing complex systemic problems, including poverty, inequality, climate change, and pandemics. We need a holistic approach to address these challenges, involving the whole of society: governments, universities, banks, media, and civil society.

“The US-Nigeria Working Group on Security is a step in the right direction, but it is not enough. We need to move beyond traditional security approaches and prioritize comprehensive, sustainable solutions to these complex systemic problems.

“The traditional paradigm of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) has dominated international relations for far too long. It has failed to prevent conflicts and has perpetuated a cycle of fear, mistrust, and inequality. In contrast, the concept of Mutually Assured Prosperity (MAP) offers a beacon of hope.

“If President Trump expands his Board of Peace and persuades the G7 to become a G9, it could facilitate more comprehensive and sustainable solutions to complex systemic challenges facing governments worldwide, including Nigeria, Africa, the UK, Europe, and the US.

“This expansion might bring more technological know-how, resources, and competent governance to the table, enabling the group to tackle challenges like climate change, pandemic readiness, and economic tensions more effectively. Collaborative action is essential. The stakes are high, and the time for action is now. Let us work together to create a more prosperous and peaceful world.”