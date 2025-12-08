Insecurity: US, Nigeria Agree On Dismantling Terrorist Networks

…As both countries establish joint task force

A visiting United States (US) Congressional delegation has disclosed that it had reached a consensus with Nigerian security officials on the urgent need for both countries to work together towards strengthening national security, dismantling terrorist networks in the Northeast, and addressing targeted killings in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria.

The delegation which had been in Nigeria in the past few days, held strategic meetings with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and other officials of the government with a view to resolving the Hyderabad security challenges confronting Nigeria.

At the end of the meetings the delegation said the Nigerian government had shown openness and willingness to work closely with Washington on tackling the critical security issues, but acknowledged that much work remains to be done.

In a statement shared on X by U.S. lawmaker Riley Moore, the delegation described the engagement with Ribadu as “productive and positive,” noting that both sides outlined practical steps aimed at strengthening national security, dismantling terrorist networks in the northeast, and addressing targeted killings in the Middle Belt.

“There were concrete steps and actions discussed at length, that if fully executed, I believe will enhance security across the country for all Nigerians, disrupt and destroy terrorist organizations in the northeast and stop the killing of Christians (a specific concern for President Donald Trump and myself) – particularly in the Middle Belt of the country,” he wrote.

Moore who represents West Virginia, lauded President Bola Tinubu and his government for declaring a state of emergency on security and the rescue of 100 school children in Niger State.

He described these as significant indications of the administration’s increasing responsiveness to security emergencies.

“The US’ sense of urgency on our concerns was positively received. I feel that a cooperative security framework is within sight. The now established joint task force between Nigeria and the US is a great example.

“It is clear that there is an openness and willingness on the part of the Nigerian government to work with the United States to tackle these critical issues. Now, that openness has to translate to concrete action.

“There is much work still to be done, but things are moving in the right direction. I look forward to the next steps with Nigerian government and the continued open dialogue.

Peace be with you all. God bless the great people of Nigeria,” Moore wrote.