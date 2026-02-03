Insecurity: US Lawmaker, Riley Moore Meets Plateau Governor

United States Lawmaker, Riley Moore on Monday met with Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang to address security issues in the state.

According to Moore, the meeting centered on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Nigeria in addressing insecurity and economic challenges affecting vulnerable communities.

“I remain committed to working with the Nigerian government in coordination and cooperation to address these security and economic challenges, especially the persecution our Christian brothers and sisters face,” he said.

Moore disclosed the details of the meeting in a X post on Tuesday while describing the engagement as meaningful and productive.

According to him, discussions during the meeting focused on deepening bilateral ties between both countries.

“We had a meaningful and productive conversation about deepening the ties between our two countries.”

Moore expressed concerns over attacks and persecution affecting Christian communities and other vulnerable populations in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region.

The US lawmaker commended Governor Mutfwang for his efforts to protect Christians and other at-risk groups in Plateau State.