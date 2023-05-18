Insecurity: Us Condemns Attack On Mission’s Convoy In Nigeria

The United States yesterday condemned the attack on a convoy of two U.S. government vehicles in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who confirmed the attack and death of four persons, said the motive for the attack was yet unknown and there were yet no indications that it was targeted against the US Mission in Nigeria.

According to Blinken, the assailants struck as the convoy was traveling in advance of a planned visit by U.S. Mission personnel to a U.S.-funded flood response project in Anambra. The full text of the message tagged. “ Attack on US Convoy in Nigeria,” posted on the website of the US Department of State, read thus: “Unknown assailants yesterday attacked a convoy of two US government vehicles in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria.

“The convoy was carrying nine Nigerian nation- als: five employees of the US Mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force. “They were traveling in advance of a planned visit by U.S. Mission personnel to a US-funded flood response project in Anambra State. “We do not yet know the motive for the attack, but we have no indications at this time that it was targeted against our Mission.

“The assailants killed at least four members of the convoy, and US Mission personnel are working urgently with Nigerian counterparts to ascertain the location and condition of the members of the convoy who are unaccounted for. “We condemn in the strongest terms this attack.

We will work closely with our Nigerian law enforcement col- leagues in seeking to bring those responsible to justice. “The United States has no greater priority than the safety and security of our personnel.”