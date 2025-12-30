Insecurity: US Christmas Day Bombing Killed Many Terrorists –Amachree

A retired Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree, has provided clarity on the Christmas night precision strikes against Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in Bauni forest, Sokoto State, by the United States.

In an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, the security consultant disclosed that contrary to reports in some quarters that there were no casualties, he insisted the mission was successful, as according to him “the missiles killed a lot of them (terrorists).”

He also explained that no fewer than 16 “precision missiles” were deployed during the combat mission that targeted Lakurawa terrorists occupying “ungoverned spaces” within the general area.

According to the retired intelligence officer, a few missiles dropped in Jabo, and Tangaza villages could have been warning shots, meant to scare the terrorists who, he noted, often enter the locations to collect taxes. The US President, Donald Trump had, on his social media platform, Truth Social, announced on Christmas night that: “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria.”

Confirming the development, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said inter alia, that: “The Federal Government of Nigeria, in close coordination with the Government of the United States of America, has successfully conducted precision strike operations against two major Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist enclaves located within the Bauni forest axis of Tangaza Local Government Area, Sokoto State.”

While expressing optimism that the strikes achieved the objective of taking out enemies of the state from their targeted “sanctuary”, Amachree urged the government to shed more light on the ongoing collaboration with the US. His words: “The precision bombing was actually directed at the Lakurawa terrorists, who occupied the ungoverned spaces of Bauni Forest in Sokoto State. “Most of the 16 precision missiles were delivered into that forest and killed a lot of them.

Two or three missiles fell in Jabo and Tangaza villages. “These could be warning shots, as the Lakurawas sometimes come out to collect taxes from the villagers. We should have a clearer picture when the Nigerian military completes a battle damage assessment of the area. “Finally, the Federal Government needs to improve their public communication about this collaboration with the US government.”

Meanwhile, there are indications that suspected terrorists in the North are relocating following the missile attacks carried out by the United States of America last Thursday night. Credible community leaders said that they noticed movements as the hoodlums migrated in small numbers after the Christmas Day attacks. Officials of Tangaza LGA in Sokoto State, however, said additional missile strikes were carried out on suspected hideouts of the Lakurawa armed group in parts of the Sokoto axis.

The Chairman of the Traditional Council in Gwer West LGA of Benue State, Daniel Abomtse, raised the alarm over the influx of armed herders into some communities following the US strike. Speaking last Saturday, the traditional ruler said he noticed the presence of armed herders in his domain.

He said: “I felt their movement in my local government as well as in Agatu LGA. They have been running away from Sokoto to coastal areas in Gwer West and Agatu with sophisticated arms and grazing openly. They are in my domain.” While appreciating the US strike, Abomtse called on Trump to extend the operations to Benue, Kogi, Taraba, Niger and Plateau states.