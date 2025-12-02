Insecurity: UBEC, NAF Partner To Create Safer School Environment

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to ensure safer school environments across the country.

Dr. Aisha Garba, Executive Secretary of UBEC, made this known during a courtesy visit by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, in Abuja.

She praised the Air Force’s contributions to national development but emphasized that school safety remains a pressing concern.

“No education system can thrive without safety, and no security framework is complete without education,” Garba said.

“At UBEC, we understand that providing every Nigerian child access to quality basic education is not something we can achieve alone. It requires collaboration, shared commitment, and strong partnerships across institutions.”

Garba reiterated the commission’s commitment to technical cooperation that enhances school safety, learning quality, and system resilience.

She noted that partnership with the Air Force would protect schools, reassure parents, and create environments where children can learn without fear.

Air Marshal Aneke highlighted the importance of the NAF’s collaboration with UBEC, noting that the Air Force maintains quality control and evaluators to ensure educational standards prepare children for the future.

“Basic education is the foundation for discipline, innovation, civic responsibility, and national cohesion,” he said.

He further requested that teachers be included in UBEC-supported professional development programs to enhance their skills, underscoring education’s role in building a stable and productive society aligned with the President’s renewed hope agenda.