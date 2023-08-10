Insecurity: Ubah’s Intervention Model

State of insecurity

The security situation in the South- East has assumed an unprecedented dimension and it is obvious that radical and decisive measures, different from the norm, must be adopted and set in motion to bring to a halt, the region’s gradual descent to anarchy. What we are witnessing in the South-East is not about activism or the quest for self-rule, as being touted in some quarters, but a well thought out plan by criminal elements to cash in on the Biafran struggle, so to say, and perpetually humiliate people from the South-East.

Not only are people of the South- East humiliated, they are also maimed and in some cases killed. Most times our properties and sources of livelihood are destroyed for ulterior interests. Today, the South-East has become a ghost region and the shadow of its former self, with economic activities grinding to a halt on Mondays, and any day, they deem fit as their sit- at-home days. An economy that was bubbling with steady growth and fun is now a place for pity.

Who visits Owerri, Enugu, Onitsha-Owerri, Aba, Abakaliki, Nnewi to ease off the stress or do business again without being afraid of the unknown? The term unknown has become synonymous with the South-East, a plague that has gone beyond the River Niger to other parts of the country.

Open neglect

It’s unfortunate that in the face of all these atrocities be- ing committed against the people, not much can be said to have been achieved in warding off the criminal onslaught, through the policies or actions of the governors of the South- East, as public confidence continues to dwindle.

It’s rather unfortunate, to say the least, that when Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state rose to the occasion to defend Imo, those that were being defended called him names, some said, “he went and brought the military to kill their children” Today, we know better.

Is it not an absurdity that people are fighting against the government that wants to protect them? All thanks to the falsehoods and anti-government propaganda that is awash in the social media. All the same, Imo state should be commended for taking the war to the criminals in their different hideouts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done to curb this menace. The story is the same across the South-East.

From Imo to Anambra, Ebonyi to Enugu and Abia, the people of the region are in pain, not because they don’t know what to do, but because the government and its agencies have not done their own work well, either for lack of personnel or dearth of intelligence.

Fears

Our people are indeed confused on what to do, and many have resigned to faith, in obedience to non-state actors who have remained faceless, while using their mercenaries to inflict fear on the people. The people are afraid to die. They don’t want to be scapegoats. They want to see how it will end. But we can’t continue this way, as there are no spectators in the battle against insecurity in the South-East.

At a point, a school of thought had it that, the conspiracy of silence in the South-East by elders and those who are supposed to speak for the region is worrisome. Some said they were afraid of their dear lives, while others just looked the other way. So, for how much longer, shall Ndigbo continue this way? Can’t they stand firm and say enough of all these threats and blackmail by non-state actors?

We are all Igbos and can’t be slaves in our own land. Yes, we are marginalized,we have been made to play the second fiddle, but is it by killing our people that we can achieve parity? We believe something can be done differently, yes but not at the expense of the lives of Ndigbo.

Insecurity growing

That notwithstanding, security has gone beyond the mere hollering of “wey dem, wey dem”. Over the years security strategies have largely been tilted towards dealing with one or a few vital threats in the past, but the prevailing approach today is to develop a set of capabilities to effectively contend with a broad spectrum of security threats and challenges.

The uncertainty and fluidity of the security environment, however, demands a faster response to emerging threats, that can be provided only through a ‘postmortem’ approach to making security strategy-an approach focusing on flexibility and adaptiveness with its interplay with other security components.

Security, like many practices, is evolving. To stay ahead of threats, the South-East needs to take a modern approach to securing its territories. But what does that actually mean? To break down what qualifies as a modern approach to security, let’s first identify a few key qualities that modern security teams should have.

Compromise

Adoption of the mindset that the environment has already been compromised. The ability to rapidly adapt to new and unknown methods, and focus on hiring the right people (and not just buying tools). In this regard, Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has been exemplary, for taking the bull by the horn. Many of the elders in the South-East kept quiet not be- cause they are safe, perhaps, they fear for their lives.

Some might have also stayed on the fence for political or personal interest, but Senator Ubah dared the odds and launched a landmark security project in his senatorial district to secure and light up Anambra South Senatorial District, his immediate constituency, which he represents at the Senate. Ubah’s effort is a major intervention, never before seen in the history of the South-East. He selflessly took the front seat in the fight against insecurity to make sure that the vision and good intentions are not derailed.

Today, in conjunction with Nnewi Concerned Citizens, a pilot scheme has been set up and the whole of Nnewi North LGA is under solid security cover to the extent that at the touch of a button, one can trace criminal elements and their activities and enable swift and lethal response.

Ubah’s policy

At the touch of a button a security situation that would have hitherto elicited panic and stampede, would be neutralized effortlessly. Senator Ubah also ensured that these hit-tech equipment are manned by good hands, thereby helping the government to employ more people.

Today, through this surveillance and intervention, so many ugly security situations have either been solved or averted. Little wonder the criminal elements are wailing, but the security system has come to stay. The success of this pilot case may mean that the system may soon be spread out to other parts of Anambra State.

It’s heartbreaking to note however, that even with all these efforts some Anambra citizens in collaboration with some non-state actors, due to politics, have gone to the social media to stalk Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who has nothing to lose if he keeps quiet like other South-East leaders.

At least he has won the Senate for the second time, a rare feat in the history of Anambra South Senatorial District, and can choose to remain passive to the security challenge in the area, and he won’t take the blame..

Stakeholder’s interest

Presently, stalking or calling Ubah names will not change anything but may rather unmask the real enemies within. It is on record that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, unapologetically condemned the seven-day sit- at-home directive from Simon Ekpa, who in far away Finland has caused the death of so many Igbo men, directly and indirectly owing to his terrorist and dissident activities while falsely hiding under the name of ESN and IPOB Autopilot to deceive the undiscerning.

Simon Ekpa may not know what it means to be under gunfire attack? Senator Ubah knows that, and has felt the bitter impact. Leaders lead from the front and not by proxy, or through the free apps on social media. Senator Ubah did it during the #EndSARS era.

Even at the height of criminality during the 2021 guber election in Anambra, he also led from the front, and he is doing it again. He is saying, “enough is enough. We can’t continue to be hood-winked by faceless individuals whose interest is all about self and not for the people.”

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo should also be commended for standing up to the hoodlums terrorizing Anambra and standing by his Senator, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah in his avowed bid to stamp out insecurity in Anambra state.

More support

In spite of party differences, Soludo still could see the sincerity of the purpose of Ubah and firmly supported his crusade in his district. It is hoped that he governor would as well draw strength from the fact that Senator Ubah has presently made this security model possible in Nnewi North LGA and as such, it can be replicated across Anambra South and indeed Anambra state to secure the state for the good of the people and a cue to other states of the federation.

Now, is not a time for Igbos to bicker, now is a time for them to look at the measures Senator Ubah has adopted and do well to spread it across the south east discreetly to stamp out insecurity in the region. Ultimately, technology has proven to be the best approach to tackling insecurity and the earlier the region adopts this principle and brings it into full swing, the better for it.

Way forward

It’s incumbent on our state governments to close their ranks, rally round, synergize and at the security situation in the region and critically appraise the indices and indicators of such heinous and violent crimes the region has witnessed in recent times.

This is because an effective security system should comprise such critical components as protection, detection, verification & reaction. Incidentally, Senator Ubah has brought all these components to bear, with the setting up of the security surveillance system in Nnewi, in conjunction with Nnewi Concerned Citizens, what more can the people do, than to support, encourage him and urge other major stakeholders in the region to invest in the protection and security of Igbo- land,.