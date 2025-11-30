Insecurity: Two Bandits Killed, Stolen Livestock Recovered In Sokoto Clash

Villagers in Maikujera and Gidan Boy communities of Sokoto State successfully confronted a gang of bandits, killing two and recovering stolen livestock.

The incident occurred early Friday when the gunmen rustled cattle from Kabunga village in Kware Local Government Area and were heading towards Bakura town in Zamfara State.

Courageous youths from Maikujera and Gidan Boy engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle, managing to recover the stolen animals, including cattle, rams, and camels. Some of the bandits were reportedly killed, while others fled with gunshot injuries.

The recovered livestock has been handed over to the Chairman of Rabah Local Government Area for assessment and subsequent return to the rightful owners in Kabunga community.

Efforts to reach the Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed Rabah, were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.