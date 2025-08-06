Insecurity: Turji Didn’t Surrender Arms, Abductees – Security Analyst

Against the backdrop of claims that notorious bandit’ kingpin, Bello Turji, has surrendered arms and kidnapped persons, circulating in the media, a security analyst based in Sokoto, Comrade Basharu Altine, has dismissed the claims as “False and misleading”.

Reputable media organisations have recently claimed that the bandit kingpin surrendered following a series of meetings with Islamic clerics in his hideout at Fakai forest.

However, Altine asserts that Turji remains active in eastern Sokoto and neighbouring Zamfara State.

According to Altine, Turji’s group continues to unleash violence and extortion on farming communities.

“Turji has not surrendered. In fact, his group is more emboldened. In the last 50 days alone, villagers in 34 communities have been forced to pay over ₦100 million in so-called ‘peace levies’ just to be allowed to farm during the rainy season.”

He stated that the “levies” collected under the guise of a tax system enforced by Turji’s fighters are demanded from residents of Isa and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas in Sokoto State, as well as Shinkafi in Zamfara State.

Altine revealed that the payments are part of a broader campaign of intimidation that has forced locals to choose between surrendering their meagre resources or abandoning their farmlands altogether, a decision that could worsen food insecurity in the region.

Additionally, Altine said Turji’s Gwali Gwali camp is believed to be holding between 85 and 150 people hostage, all abducted from eastern Sokoto and neighbouring communities, including Fakai, Dangwandai, and Tsaika.

He warned that circulating false claims about Turji’s surrender could undermine ongoing counter-insurgency efforts and weaken community vigilance.

“People must be careful what they believe and share. Spreading claims about Turji’s surrender only helps him operate under less public scrutiny while the real victims continue to suffer.”

Security sources in the region have confirmed that there is no official record of Turji’s surrender or demobilisation, urging the public to rely on credible information from government agencies and reputable news outlets.