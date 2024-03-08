Insecurity: Troops Recovered 5,696 Weapons, Ammunition In One Week – DHQ

…stolen products worth N2. 2bn recovered

Troops undertaking kinetic and non-kinetic operations across the various theatres of operation in the country recovered 243 assorted weapons, and 5,453 assorted ammunition in the last seven days, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed on Friday.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement, said during the period under review also, fighting forces recovered stolen crude and other illegally refined products worth N2,275,451,600.

He noted that the renewed vigour with which the operations have assumed culminated in the killing of 210 terrorists, as well as the arrest of 142 others.

Buba said: “The armed forces is a force of stability seeking to bring stability wherever it may be needed across the country. Accordingly, we are committed and remain strong in our mission of defending the country and protecting the citizens.

“It is against this background that, during the week under review, troops neutralised 210 and arrested 142 of them. Troops also arrested 66 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 46 kidnapped hostages.

“In the South-South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Two Billion Two Hundred and Seventy-Five Million Four Hundred and Fifty-One Thousand and Six Hundred Naira (N2,275,451,600.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 243 assorted weapons and 5,453 assorted ammunition. The breakdown is as follows: 2 GPMGs, 3 G3 rifles, 115 AK47 rifles, 42 locally fabricated guns, 16 pump action guns, 12 locally fabricated pistols, 34 Dane guns, 2 pistols, 3 fabricated revolver guns, 3 automatic single barrel guns, 2 double barrel guns, 2 locally made short guns, 4 hand grenades and

“Other is 2,699 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,558 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 339 rounds of 9mm ammo, 22 rounds of 5.64mm ammo, 121 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 468 live cartridges, 34 magazines, 5 HH boafeng radios, 18 vehicle, 26 motorcycles and 34 mobile phones amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and discovered and destroyed 63 dugout pits, 46 boats and 120 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 100 cooking ovens, 3 outboard engines, 11 pumping machines, 23 vehicles, 2 tricycles, 6 mobile phones, one generator and 81 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 1,932,245 litres of stolen crude oil, 432,150 litres of illegally refined AGO and 3,500 litres of DPK.

“The military will continue to defeat the terrorist and their cohorts on the battlefield and dislodge them from the safe havens across the country. Even as Ramadan is about to commence, troops are ready as a formidable force for the threats and know how to deal with them.”