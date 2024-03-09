Insecurity: Troops Recovered 5,696 Weapons, Ammunition in 1 Week –DHQ

Troops undertaking kinetic and non-kinetic operations across the various theatres of opera- tion in the country recovered 243 assorted weapons, and 5,453 assorted ammunition in the last seven days, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed on Friday. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement, said that during the period under review also, fighting forces recovered stolen crude and other illegally-refined products worth N2,275,451,600.

He noted that the renewed vigour with which the operations have assumed culminated in the killing of 210 terrorists, as well as arrest of 142 others. Buba said: “The armed forces is a force of stability seeking to bring stability wherever it may be needed across the country. Accordingly, we are committed and remain strong to our mission of defending the country and protecting the citizens.

“It is against this background that, during the week under review, troops neutralised 210 and arrested 142 of them. Troops also arrested 66 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 46 kidnapped hostages. “In the South South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of two billion two hundred and seventy five million four hundred and fifty one thousand and six hundred naira (N2,275,451,600.00) only. “Furthermore, troops recovered 243 assorted weapons and 5,453 assorted ammunition.

The break- down as follows: 2 GPMGs, 3 G3 rifles, 115 AK47 rifles, 42 locally fabricated guns, 16 pump action guns, 12 locally fabricated pistols, 34 dane guns, 2 pistols, 3 fabricated revolver gun, 3 automatic single barrel guns, 2 double barrel guns, 2 locally made shotguns, 4 hand grenades and “Others are: 2,699 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,558 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 339 rounds of 9mm ammo, 22 rounds of 5.64mm ammo, 121 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 468 live cartridges, 34 magazines, 5 HH boafeng radios, 18 vehicle, 26 motorcycles and 34 mobile phones amongst other items.”