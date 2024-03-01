Insecurity: Troops Recovered 24,918 Arms, Ammunition in One Month – DHQ

Troops conducting counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country recovered 24, 918 assorted arms and ammunition in February, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said yesterday.

During the period under review also, fighting forces killed 974 terrorists, and arrested 622 others, even as they seized crude and other stolen products valued at N8,006,996,894.00.

The Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen. Edward Buba said at a briefing in Abuja: “The armed forces will continue to punish them (enemies of state) with overwhelming military force.”

According to him, the recent acquisition/ delivery of additional air platforms has further enhanced the military’s lethal capabilities. Buba said: “For us, creating a safer environment for citizens translates to eliminating all threats hindering the safety and security of citizens.

“Troops conducted synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves killing a significant number of them.