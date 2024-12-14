Insecurity: Troops Neutralize Lakurawa Bandits, Destroy 22 Camps in Sokoto, Kebbi

Share

A recent military operation has resulted in the neutralization of Lakurawa bandits and the destruction of 22 terrorist camps in Sokoto and Kebbi States.

The operation, carried out by the Army Special Operations Brigade under Operation Fansar Yamma, aimed to eliminate the Lakurawas Sect in both states.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, deployed the Special Operations Brigade to Sokoto and Kebbi States as part of the ongoing efforts to address insecurity in the region.

This deployment is intended to build on the successes achieved in previous operations, including Operation Forest Sanity III (Chase Lakurawas Out).

The troops from the 8 Division Nigerian Army, operating under Operation Fansan Yamma, have conducted precursor and shaping operations in various areas.

These operations have resulted in the destruction of several camps, the neutralization of sect members, and the recovery of weapons and ammunition.

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army and Commander of Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose, on behalf of the Theatre Commander Operation Fansar Yamma, Major General Oluyinka Soyele charged troops to ensure the destruction of the Lakurawas sect while adhering to the rules of engagement and protecting the lives and properties of law-abiding citizens.

The troops selected for this mission have undergone rigorous training, and Nigerians are counting on their expertise and professionalism to successfully flush out the Lakurawas.

Prior to the deployment of the Brigade, the 8 Division troops, operating under Operation Fansan Yamma, conducted precursor and shaping operations in various areas.

These areas include Rumji Dutse East of Sarma, Tsauna, Bauni, Malgatawa, Gargao, Tsauna, and Magara forest. Additionally, operations were carried out in Kaideji, Nakuru, Sama, Sanyinna, Kadidda, Kolo, and Dancha Villages in Illela, Tangaza, and Binji Local Government Areas.

The operation has yielded significant results, including the destruction of approximately 22 camps, neutralization of several sect members, and recovery of various weapons and ammunition.

These include 4 x rifles, 409 x PKT 7.62mm NATO and 94 x 7.62mm special rounds ammunition.

The deployment of the Brigade is expected to provide additional momentum in disrupting the bandits’ activities and restoring normalcy to the affected communities and the North West region as a whole.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"